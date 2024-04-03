TPG Has Refreshed The Pricing Of Its NBN Plans, Here’s How They Compare

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Now and then internet providers will refresh the pricing for their NBN plans, and this time it was TPG’s turn. While the provider’s NBN 12, NBN 25 and NBN 50 plans have seen a price increase of $5 more each month, its faster connections have seen a decent price drop. TPG’s NBN 250 plan is now available at $94.99 per month, down from $124.99 per month, while its NBN 1000 plan is now $104.99 per month, down from $144.99 per month.

Here’s what TPG’s new NBN pricing looks like, and how it compares with what other internet providers are offering.

What do TPG’s NBN plans look like?

At the time of writing, TPG isn’t running any discount deals across its NBN plans, except for its NBN 100 connection.

If you’re a new customer who signs up for TPG’s NBN 100 plan, you’ll be paying $79.99 per month for the first six months, and then $89.99 per month after that. Considering that TPG’s NBN 50 plan is priced at a flat rate of $79.99 per month, you may as well grab the faster connection for the same price.

The provider offers contract-free NBN plans, so you can swap your speed tier or leave the provider entirely once that discount period ends.

How does TPG’s NBN 250 plan compare?

As you can see in the table above, TPG doesn’t have the cheapest NBN 250 plan going – that belongs to SpinTel ($75 per month), Exetel ($83.99 per month) and Swoop ($84 per month). However, these prices are all introductory offers, so the pricing will only last for six months.

TPG is offering its NBN 250 plan at a flat rate of $94.99 per month, and the only full-price plan in this speed tier that is cheaper than this belongs to SpinTel at $85.95 per month. However, SpinTel is reporting typical evening speeds of 211Mbps, which is a bit slower than TPG’s 232Mbps. While TPG might not be the plan you start with, it’s a good option to swap to after those introductory deals expire.

It’s also worth noting that Southern Phone has an NBN 250 plan priced at a flat rate of $95 per month while reporting typical evening speeds of 250Mbps. If you’re happy to pay TPG’s rate, you may as well spend the extra $0.01 per month to get a congestion-free plan.

How does TPG’s NBN 1000 plan compare?

It’s a fairly similar story when we compare TPG’s NBN 1000 plan with what other internet providers are offering. While TPG doesn’t have the cheapest plan available – both Superloop and Swoop are $99 per month – it does have the cheapest full-price cost at a flat rate of $104.99 per month.

While Superloop has a cheaper introductory price of $99 per month, after your first six months with the provider you’ll be paying a full price of $109 per month. Again, if you want to get the cheapest full-price plan possible, swap to TPG after Superloop’s deal period ends.

Looking at how much you’ll pay over 12 months, Superloop has the cheapest total at $1,248, while you’ll pay $1,259.88 with TPG.

As far as performance goes, Superloop currently has the fastest plan within this speed tier, with typical evening speeds of 700Mbps (tied with Telstra). TPG is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 671Mbps, making it the second fastest provider in this speed tier (tied with iiNet).

Image: Toei Animation