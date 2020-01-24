Witness The Most Excruciating Round Of Street Fighter V Ever

Tips For Playing Temtem

Legends Of Runeterra's Public Beta Starts Today

Here's The Best Unlimited NBN 50 Deal

Image: The Simpsons

We're all still waiting for NBN to roll out 150, 250 and better plans. But until that day, you can at least make sure you don't spend more than you need, which is where Internode's latest deal comes in.

The ISP, which built its reputation in Australia for having a strong farm of local servers for a variety of games, today has the best NBN 50 deal on the market. Similar to the Black Friday and Boxing Day deals, Internode has dropped the price of their NBN 50 plan for six months.

That means you'll only be charged $59.99 a month for half a year, with the price rising to $79.99 a month thereafter. It's not a month-to-month plan, but the contract length is only six months, which means you can churn as soon as the discount ends. If you don't have a modem, you'll have to factor in an extra $74.95 fee.

The next best NBN 50 offering comes from Tangerine, which resells NBN from Vocus. Besides them, the next major recognised plans are from MyRepublic at $69 a month, and TPG's SL Bundle for $69.99, the latter of which is restricted to an 18-month contract.

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature xbox-series-x

Here's A Prototype Of The Xbox Series X

[image url="https://edge.alluremedia.com.au/m/k/2020/01/xbox-series-x-back-1.jpg" caption="Image.
au feature gaming-mice logitech razer wireless-mice zowie

The Best Gaming Mouse Of 2020

You're sitting there, trying to click heads in Escape from Tarkov or Apex Legends, and you can just feel it. Your mouse isn't right. It's a bit gummy, the sensor's a bit crap, and it's just a cheap piece of trash you got years ago. It's time for an upgrade. But what do you get? Here's the best mice on the market today.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles