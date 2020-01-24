Here's The Best Unlimited NBN 50 Deal

Image: The Simpsons

We're all still waiting for NBN to roll out 150, 250 and better plans. But until that day, you can at least make sure you don't spend more than you need, which is where Internode's latest deal comes in.

The ISP, which built its reputation in Australia for having a strong farm of local servers for a variety of games, today has the best NBN 50 deal on the market. Similar to the Black Friday and Boxing Day deals, Internode has dropped the price of their NBN 50 plan for six months.

That means you'll only be charged $59.99 a month for half a year, with the price rising to $79.99 a month thereafter. It's not a month-to-month plan, but the contract length is only six months, which means you can churn as soon as the discount ends. If you don't have a modem, you'll have to factor in an extra $74.95 fee.

The next best NBN 50 offering comes from Tangerine, which resells NBN from Vocus. Besides them, the next major recognised plans are from MyRepublic at $69 a month, and TPG's SL Bundle for $69.99, the latter of which is restricted to an 18-month contract.

