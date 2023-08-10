These NBN Providers Will Keep You Connected With 4G Backup

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While internet outages can’t be fully avoided, they can be remedied somewhat. There are a few NBN providers that offer plans with backup access to a 4G connection. These plans include a modem that will connect you to the provider’s NBN and mobile network – so if the former goes down, you’ll stay online with the latter.

However, while a 4G backup will keep you connected, you will see a dip in download speeds. These vary from provider to provider, but you can expect typical speeds that sit between 12Mbps and 25Mbps. These slower speeds might not be ideal for some – especially if you’re dropping from an NBN 100 or NBN 250 connection – but it’s better than nothing.

As it currently stands, there are five internet providers that offer a modem with 4G backup – Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, iiNet and Internode. While these providers will send you a modem with 4G backup for “free”, in most cases, you’ll be charged a return fee if you leave their respective plans within the first 24 or 36 months of your connection. So, if you’re someone who prefers to hop around from internet provider to internet provider, these plans might be best avoided.

Telstra’s NBN plans with 4G backup

If you sign up for any of Telstra’s NBN plans, the provider will send you its third-generation Smart Modem router, which includes 4G backup. In terms of speeds, Telstra’s 4G connection is capped at 25/5 Mbps.

If you leave any of Telstra’s NBN plan within the first 24 months of your connection, you’ll be slapped with a $200 fee unless you return the Smart Modem.

As an added bonus, Telstra will also give you 12 months of Kayo Basic, two months of Binge, three months of Apple TV Plus, and four months of Spotify Premium for free.

Optus’ NBN plans with 4G backup

If you go with one of Optus’ NBN plans, you’ll get the second-generation Ultra Wi-FI modem. That is, unless you go with Optus’ NBN 25 plan, which requires you to provide your own modem. According to Optus, its 4G backup connection has speeds capped at 25/2 Mbps.

Optus’ NBN plans are contract-free, but if you leave within the first 36 months of your connection then you’ll have to pay a modem fee, which is equal to $7 per remaining month of your plan (to a total of $252). However, if you leave before your first billing month has elapsed, you’ll be able to return the modem at no cost.

Optus also offers Family Entertainer plans, which include a Wi-Fi extender and a standard Netflix subscription. Much like the Ultra Wi-FI modem, if you leave any of Optus’ Family Entertainer plans within 36 months you’ll have to pay out the cost of the extender, which is $6 per remaining month (to a total of $216).

Vodafone’s NBN plans with 4G backup

Vodafone gives you the option to pair any of its NBN plans with the Wi-Fi Hub 3.0 modem, which includes 4G backup with speeds capped at 20/2 Mbps.

Similar to Optus, while Vodafone’s NBN plans are contract-free, if you leave before 24 months have elapsed, then you’ll need to pay a modem fee, which is calculated to be $7.50 for each remaining month in your plan (to a total of $180).

iiNet’s NBN plans with 4G backup

Apart from the Big Three, iiNet is one of the few internet providers that also offers 4G backup. If you go with any of iiNet’s NBN plans, the provider gives you the option to bundle in a High-Speed NBN Modem for no extra cost, except an initial $10 shipping fee. Its 4G backup speeds are capped at 12/1 Mbps and powered by Vodafone’s 4G network.

However, if you leave any of iiNet’s NBN plans within 24 months you’ll be charged a modem fee that’s $8 per remaining month (to a total of $192).

Internode’s NBN plans with 4G backup

When it comes to 4G backup, Internode’s offerings are identical to iiNet’s. You’re given the option to add the High-Speed NBN Modem to any of the provider’s plans, which will give you access to Vodafone’s 4G network if your NBN ever drops out. Internode is reporting backup speeds that are capped at 12/1 Mbps as well.

If you do opt in for the High-Speed NBN Modem, you’ll need to pay a $10 shipping fee. Internode will also charge you a modem fee if you leave within 24 months, which is equal to $8 per remaining month (to a total of $192).

More NBN plans

