Shout Out To Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s True Hero, Security Officer

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the second part of Square Enix’s massive FF7 remake trilogy, is a game filled with many heroes. Folks like Cloud, Barret, Aerith, that cat thing. But the biggest hero in Rebirth, the person I could always rely on, wasn’t any of the main characters. Instead, it was a simple security guard who helped me win many matches in Queen’s Blood.

Currently, my wife is playing through Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and asked for some help with setting up her deck in Queen’s Blood, the in-game card battler that is a mix between Gwent, Hearthstone, and Magic: The Gathering. I looked at her fairly early-game deck and noticed she wasn’t using Security Officer. She had removed him. I suggested putting him back in, and she did. He helped her win matches, just like he’d helped me win matches. Just like he’d helped others.

Security Officer is a simple card. He can be spawned on one pawn, which means you can open your match with him, and he adds pawns above, below, and to the left and right of his spot. He’s a very useful card, especially if you play Queen’s Blood like I do. I don’t build complicated decks focused on using different buffs and debuffs to juice up my cards. No. Instead, I just flood the board as fast as possible, making it impossible for my opponent to play much of anything. And Security Officer is a perfect fit for this kind of deck, able to squeeze into any spot in the board and quickly fill it up with your pawns, blocking the enemy from playing anything in those areas.

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Sure, some will tell you that there are other cards that play similarly to Security Officer but with extra buffs. And I did include, over time, some of those cards into my rush-and-fill deck. But I never removed the Security Officer. He was always there, ready to offer me a great start to my match, letting me play 2-pawn cards on my next turn, and filling up spaces when needed. Even as I reached the end game of Queen’s Blood, he remained in my deck and helped me, and others, defeat the evil queen at the end.

In my mind, a hero isn’t someone who is flashy and loud about what they do to help others. A hero is often quiet, subdued, and dedicated to doing what needs to be done. That’s the Security Officer. He’s there for you, even as you get weirder and more complicated cards with different effects and abilities. He stands by your side to support you and offers up his help when you need to fill a chunk of the board quickly and cheaply.

And for that I say, thank you, sir. Thank you, Security Officer. The world needs more people like you. It would be a better place.