Where To Find The Extremely Powerful Valve Shell In Another Crab’s Treasure

Are you playing Another Crab’s Treasure and wondering which shell is the best one? They all have their utilities, so there isn’t a one-size-fits-all shell, but Another Crab’s Treasure does have one that comes pretty damn close, and you can unlock it relatively early on if you play your cards right. The valve shell, which has no relation to the creators of Steam, is an exceptionally powerful shell that boasts great defense, and eventually, a great offense too. Here’s how to get your claws on the valve shell as soon as possible.

Soon after you clear the first major zone of Another Crab’s Treasure, you will make your way to the game’s central hub, New Carcinia, where you’ll be given the game’s main quest: a treasure hunt across three distinct areas of the underwater society. The first of these is a grove to the north, and that is where you’ll be able to find the all-powerful valve after you do some crafty platforming with the game’s grapple hook.

At the Rainbow River Moon Snail location, you’re going to want to press forward as if you were progressing through the area as usual, but stick to the right-hand side by the cliff’s edge. Soon enough, you’ll come to a road with spiky urchins that begins winding up a hill and to the left, which is where you’re going to diverge from the intended route. On the hill to your right, there will be some platforms and sniper crabs as well as some grapple spots even further to the right. Take in the sights (but don’t idle there for too long) because this is where you’re going to want to go to find the valve early.

Image: Aggro Crab

Image: Aggro Crab

There is a straw leg holding up the closest platform to you, and it coincidentally marks a cliff face that you can platform onto. Once here, you’re going to want to make sure your camera is pointed up and directly at the grappling hook that you spotted earlier. Jump and float in its general direction and the game will let you grapple it in no time.

Once you launch yourself from that one, grapple to the next highest grapple point, and land on the platform with the sideways milk carton in the middle of the chasm. Just inside this carton, you’ll find the valve shell, and just like that, you’ve found one of the most powerful shells (and later weapon attachments) in Another Crab’s Treasure. Now you just need to run an insurance scam to make sure you can never lose it…