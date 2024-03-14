Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s Queens’s Blood Mini Game May Get Expansions

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has a lot of mini-games—some might argue it has too many—but one thing we can all agree on is that Queen’s Blood, the in-universe card game Cloud plays with various NPCs, is one of the highlights. In fact, the game has become such a hit that Square Enix is open to adding more cards to shake things up in a future update.

In an interview with Red Bull, Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi was asked about the possibility of expanding Queen’s Blood through DLC. While concrete plans may not have been in place at the time of the interview, it sounds like some expansion is on the table.

“We haven’t decided anything in terms of future development for Queen’s Blood, but so far, the media who played it have provided very positive feedback on it, so we want to consider further expansions as a possibility,” Hamaguchi said.

Since Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is such a mini-game-heavy RPG, a lot of those bite-sized detours get lost in the noise. Queen’s Blood, however, has received a lot of praise for its territory-based spin on the card game genre. Some folks, including Kotaku’s own Willa Rowe, have said it’s on par with some of the series’ most-beloved mini-games, like Final Fantasy VIII’s Triple Triad card game.

In an interview with Kotaku, Hamaguchi said the team looked to other card games like Marvel Snap for inspiration when developing Queen’s Blood, but also surprisingly cited Splatoon’s focus on territory battles as a key influence. When the team was initially developing the game, it 3D-printed a physical version to test it. Square can add new cards to Rebirth all it wants, but I hope it’s considering releasing a physical version of Queen’s Blood, too, because that 3D-printed board looks sick.