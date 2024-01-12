Every NBN 25 And 50 Plan You Can Land For Under $75 A Month

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Out of the five NBN speed tiers available in Australia, NBN 50 is the most popular, according to the ACCC. This is unsurprising considering that this speed tier balances speed and price, so you’ll never pay over $100 per month for your internet. But even within the NBN 50 speed tier, finding the cheapest plan can be a difficult task. There are so many internet service providers now with a large range of offers.

We’ve gone and sourced the cheapest NBN 50 and NBN 25 plans so you can avoid spending hours searching, and spend that time signing up for your new service instead.

These are the cheapest NBN 50 plans

As far as the cheapest NBN 50 plan goes, Tangerine is currently running an offer for new customers where you’ll pay $59.90 per month for the first six months, and then $79.90 per month thereafter.

After that, you’ve got Exetel, which is slightly more expensive initially at $60.99 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider. After that period ends, your bill will jump up to $78.99 per month, which is slightly cheaper than Tangerine’s full price NBN 50 plan. Exetel’s plan also includes five daily speed boosts each month. When activated, you’ll be able to bump up your connection speed to that of an NBN 100 plan for the duration. Not a bad choice if you need an extra burst of speed to download a chunky update or game.

Next up is SpinTel, which is offering NBN 50 for $64 per month for the first six months. After the introductory period is over, the per-month price will increase to $74.95, which is cheaper than both Tangerine and Exetel.

But if you want the cheapest long-term price, your best bet is Kogan. Its introductory offer is also cheaper, but it only lasts for the first three months of your connection as opposed to six, so you’ll only be paying the discount price of $58.90 per month for that initial period. This offer ends on March 3.

All of the aforementioned providers are currently reporting typical evening speeds of 50Mbps, making them ostensibly congestion-free.

These are the cheapest NBN 25 plans

When it comes to an NBN 25 connection, you’re pretty spoilt for choice when it comes to congestion-free speeds of 25Mbps. While these plans are good if you’re working to a budget – most sit around the $60 to $65 full-price mark – the trade-off is comparatively lower speeds.

If you’re the only person on your internet connection, you might be able to get by when playing online – although download times for massive files will take some time to complete. But things will get tricky if multiple people are vying for bandwidth.

While SpinTel does have the cheapest NBN 25 plan going – both with its introductory discount and at full price – its typical evening speeds top out at 20Mbps. It’s not a bad option if you want to keep your monthly plan under $55 per month.

If you’d prefer to get top speeds from an NBN 25 plan, you have Dodo, Exetel, Southern Phone and Tangerine to choose from.

Tangerine is currently running an offer for new customers where you’ll pay $46.90 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $64.90 per month onwards.

Exetel also has a similar offer where the first six months of your plan will be billed at $53.99 per month, and then $64.99 per month thereafter. Unfortunately, Exetel’s speed boost offer isn’t available with its NBN 25 plan.

Meanwhile, Southern Phones‘ introductory offer runs for the first 12 months of your connection, instead of the standard six months most other providers have. That means you’ll be paying $55 per month for the first year you’re with the internet provider before it jumps up to $65 per month. You’ll manage to save $120 all up, which isn’t too shabby.

It’s worth noting that all of the aforementioned NBN 25 plans are contract-free as well.

If you don’t think an NBN 25 or NBN 50 connection will suit your needs, you can find the rest of Kotaku Australia’s NBN breakdowns here:

This article has been updated since its original publication.

