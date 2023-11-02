At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re someone who craves a speedy internet connection above all else, then you probably know that a fast NBN plan doesn’t come cheap. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t nab a fast NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan with a nice discount on top.

Whether you’re after a fast plan, cheap plan, or both, we’re going to take a look at the best NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans that are currently available, breaking them down by typical speeds and price.

Check your connection first

If you’re upgrading from a slower speed tier, you’ll need to check whether or not your NBN connection can support these faster plans. Currently, NBN 250 plans are only available to Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) and Hybrid Fibre-Coaxial (HFC) addresses, while NBN 1000 plans are only available to FTTP addresses and over 95 per cent of HFC addresses.

Here’s every NBN 1000 plan that’s currently available

Cheapest NBN 1000 plans

If you’re after the cheapest NBN 1000 plan going, that honour belongs to Superloop. You’ll pay just $99 per month for your first six months and $109 per month thereafter. Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 600/42 Mbps, making it one of the fastest NBN 1000 plans available (more on that in a moment).

Swoop is offering its NBN 1000 plan for the same price of $99 per month for your first six months and is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 582/47 Mbps. While it isn’t the fastest NBN 1000 plan, it isn’t far from the top. However, once his introductory period ends the price will get a steep increase to $139 per month.

Exetel is a hair more expensive at $99.99 per month for your first six months but then jumps to $109.99 per month after your discount period runs out. Exetel reports typical evening speeds of 400/42 Mbps.

Fastest NBN 1000 plans

If you’re looking for the fastest NBN 1000 plans around, then Aussie Broadband, Optus, Origin, Southern Phone and Superloop (which we covered above) are your key choices.

Southern Phone currently has the fastest NBN 1000 plan going, with typical evening speeds of 650/43 Mbps. You’ll pay $115 per month for the first 12 months you’re connected, and then $135 per month once the discount period ends.

Optus, Origin, Southern Phone and Superloop all report typical evening speeds of 600 Mbps.

Superloop currently has the cheapest plan in this group, and we covered its plan cost in the previous section.

The next cheapest plan comes from Optus, which is running an introductory deal where you’ll pay $129 per month for the first six months you’re connected with its NBN 1000 plan. Once this discount period ends, you’ll be paying $149 per month. However, if you leave Optus within 36 months, you’ll need to pay a modem fee that is equal to $8.50 per remaining month (to a total of $306).

Aussie Broadband isn’t currently offering any discounts, so you’ll be paying a flat rate of $149 per month.

Origin isn’t offering any introductory deals either, so you’ll be billed $154 per month. However, you’ll get a free year of Paramount+ if you sign up before December 14, and you can also save an extra $10 per month by bundling it with an energy plan.

Here’s every NBN 250 plan that’s currently available

Cheapest NBN 250 plans

Exetel is currently offering the cheapest NBN 250 plan on the market. The provider, which is reporting typical evening speeds of 225/21 Mbps, is currently offering a discounted plan for new customers. For the first six months that you’re with the provider, you’ll only pay $83.99 per month, and then $98.99 per month after the deal period ends.

Exetel also offers five daily speed boosts every month, which will allow you to increase your connection to the provider’s NBN 1000 speeds.

Once again, Swoop is another cheap choice if you’re after superfast NBN. You’ll pay $84 per month for its NBN 250 plan, and it has a typical evening speed of 250/25 Mbps, making it ostensibly congestion-free. However, the full price of Swoop’s plan is quite steep, increasing to $119 per month once the discount period ends.

If you want to keep your NBN 250 plan under $99, Superloop is running an introductory deal where you’ll pay $85 per month for the first six months of your connection and then $99 per month thereafter. Superloop is also reporting typical evening speeds of 240/21 Mbps, so while it isn’t congestion-free, it’s still quite fast.

Tangerine‘s NBN 250 plan is also worth considering. New customers will pay $84.90 for the first six months of their plan, and then $104.90 per month thereafter. However, Tangerine is reporting typical evening speeds of 200/21 Mbps, making it the slowest choice of these cheaper plans.

Fastest NBN 250 plans

If you’re after the fastest NBN 250 plans around, there are a few providers currently offering congestion-free connections.

With Telstra, you’ll pay $115 per month for the first six months and then $135 per month thereafter. If you leave within your first two years, you’ll need to return your modem to Telstra or face a non-return fee, which is $9 per remaining month of your plan. Telstra is reporting speeds of 250/22 Mbps.

Compared to Telstra, the cost of Southern Phone‘s NBN 250 plan is a bit cheaper. New customers will pay $95 per month for the first 12 months they’re connected, and then $115 per month once this discount ends. Considering that this full price is cheaper than most other fast NBN 250 plans, that’s some pretty decent value. Southern Phone is reporting speeds of 250/21 Mbps.

Aussie Broadband currently reports typical evening speeds of 243/21 Mbps but isn’t offering any discounts at the moment – so you’ll be paying a flat $129 per month. Aussie also offers an NBN 250 plan with 84Mbps upload speeds if you have an FTTP connection. However, at $209 per month, it doesn’t come cheap.

Origin also reports typical evening speeds of 243/21 Mbps, and its superfast internet is currently priced at $134 per month. However, you can save an extra $10 per month by bundling it with one of the provider’s energy plans. Origin will also throw in a year of Paramount+ for free.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

