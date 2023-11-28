At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Last week, Aussie Broadband rolled out a few price changes across its NBN plans. While some of its plans saw a price increase (NBN 12 to NBN 50), others received a discount – most substantially, its NBN 250 and NBN 1000 connections. Aussie’s NBN 250 plan is now $119 per month (down from $129 per month) and its NBN 1000 plan is $129 per month (down from $149 per month).

However, these price drops don’t stop there, as Aussie Broadband is currently running an offer where you can save $240 across the first 12 months you’re connected to its NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan. Considering most internet providers usually only offer discount deals for the initial six months of your connection, that’s a solid offer.

You can check out the deals for Aussie Broadband’s NBN plans below.

So what do Aussie Broadband’s deals look like?

While Aussie Broadband’s year-long discounts are available across most of its NBN plans, the best value deals come for its NBN 250 and NBN 1000 connections.

Aussie Broadband‘s NBN 250 plan is now $99 per month for this discount period and will net your typical evening speeds of 243/21 Mbps. You’ll be able to save yourself $20 off your monthly bill for the first year you’re on the plan before it returns to the standard price of $119 per month.

If you’re looking for a faster internet connection, then there’s a similar deal for Aussie’s NBN 1000 plan too. You’ll only pay $109 per month for the first 12 months you’re on the plan before it increases to $129 per month. Aussie is reporting typical evening speeds of 600/42 Mbps for its NBN 1000 plan, making it one of the fastest providers in this tier.

This offer is available until December 10 and you’ll need to use the promo code ‘SUPERBF‘. Aussie Broadband’s NBN plans have no contract term, so you’re free to give them the flick for another plan or internet provider whenever you like.

How does Aussie Broadband compare to other NBN 250 plans?

While you’ll be able to save $240 with Aussie Broadband’s NBN 250 offer, even with that discount, it isn’t the cheapest plan available in this speed tier.

If you’re after a cheap NBN 250 plan, Spintel is currently offering one that’s $75 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $85.95 per month thereafter. Spintel is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 211Mbps, which isn’t slow per se, but it is slower when compared to some of the other providers here.

Exetel is offering a plan for $83.99 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider, before increasing to $98.99 per month after that. As far as typical evening speeds go, Exetel is reporting 225/21 Mbps, while Superloop is a bit quicker at 240/21 Mbps. Exetel’s NBN 250 plan also includes five daily speed boosts each month, which will allow you to bump up your connection to that of its NBN 1000 plan.

If you’re after a congestion-free NBN plan, Swoop is reporting speeds of 250/25 Mbps with a plan that’ll set you back $84 per month for the first six months ($119 per month after that).

Next is Southern Phone, which also reports typical evening speeds of 250/21 Mbps and is a bit more expensive than Swoop’s introductory price of $95 per month. However, Southern Phone has the better value of the two, as this discount price will last for the first 12 months of your plan, before increasing to the lower full price of $115 per month thereafter.

How does Aussie Broadband compare to other NBN 1000 plans?

Similar to Aussie Broadband’s NBN 250 connection, there are only a few providers that match or surpass its NBN 1000 plans. If you’re after an internet connection in this speed tier, there are a few options that are cheaper than what Aussie Broadband is offering while delivering the same speeds, or better.

Southern Phone currently has the fastest NBN 1000 connection available, with reported typical evening speeds of 650/43 Mbps. It’s also running an introductory offer that lasts for the first 12 months you’re with the provider as well. You’ll pay $115 per month for your first year and then $135 per month after that.

Superloop has the cheapest plans in this speed tier – $99 per month for the first six months and then $109 per month thereafter. The provider is also reporting the same 600/42 Mbps evening speeds as Aussie Broadband.

