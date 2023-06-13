Grab A Discount Internet Connection With These EOFY NBN Deals

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The annual end-of-financial-year sales are upon us, and as we hit the mid-point of June, that means there are only a few weeks left before these offers are all gone. If you’re currently on the lookout for a faster or cheaper NBN plan (or both), a few internet providers are currently offering EOFY deals, including a year of discounted NBN 250 or an NBN 100 plan for the price of an NBN 50 connection.

Here are the best EOFY deals you can currently nab for NBN plans.

The best EOFY sales for NBN plans

Aussie Broadband’s EOFY NBN deals

First, we have Aussie Broadband, which offers to slash $10 or $20 off your monthly internet bill for the first 12 months of your connection. That discount depends on which NBN plan you choose – Aussie’s NBN 100 plan is now $89 per month, instead of $99 per month, and you’ll need to use the promo code EOFY120.

The $20 discount is available for Aussie Broadband’s faster internet connections. Its NBN 250 plan is now $109 per month for the first 12 months, and then $129 per month after that. Aussie reports typical evening speeds of 250Mbps, making this connection ostensibly congestion-free.

Its NBN 1000 plan is now $129 per month, down from $149 per month. Aussie Broadband is reporting typical evening speeds of 600Mbps, making it one of the fastest plans available in this speed tier. To get either the NBN 250 or NBN 1000 deals, you’ll need to use the promo code EOFY240.

All of Aussie Broadband’s NBN plans are contract-free, and these EOFY deals are available until June 30.

Belong’s EOFY NBN deals

For its EOFY sale, Belong is offering its NBN 100 plan for the price of its NBN 50 plan for the first six months of your connection. This means you’ll pay $75 per month, instead of $90 per month, with Belong reporting typical evening speeds of 95Mbps.

If you’re a new customer, you’ll also receive a Belong SIM that’s loaded with $80 of credit.

Kogan’s EOFY NBN deals

Kogan is offering discounted NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans for its EOFY sale. Its NBN 50 plan is now $58.90 per month, down from $68.90 per month, with typical evening speeds of 50Mbps. Kogan’s NBN 100 plan is now $68.90 per month, down from $78.90 per month, with typical evening speeds of 90Mbps.

These EOFY offers are available until June 30 and last for the first three months of your connection, after which your monthly bill will return to the regular full price.

Optus’s EOFY NBN deals

If you pick up any of Optus’ NBN plans between now and June 30, you’ll be able to save $10 per month for the first six months of your connection (so $60, all up). Depending on which plan you go with, Optus is already offering introductory discounts for new customers, which this EOFY deal will stack on.

In terms of biggest savings, Optus’ NBN 250 plan is now $89 per month, down from the normal $119 per month, with typical evening speeds of 240Mbps. The provider’s NBN 1000 plan is also now $119 per month, down from $149 per month, with typical evening speeds of 600Mbps.

However, if cancel any of these NBN plans after your first month and before 36 months elapse, you’ll need to pay out the cost of the modem provided by Optus. This is equal to $7 per remaining month, for a total of $252.

Want more EOFY sales?

You can check out more EOFY offers here: