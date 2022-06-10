Get A Faster Connection For Cheap With The Best EOFY NBN Deals In Australia

If you’re on the lookout for a faster internet connection, and/or want an NBN plan with a lower monthly bill, you’ll be pleased to learn that a few providers are currently running sale offers to coincide with the end of the financial year. While there aren’t a lot of EOFY deals available at the moment, be sure to keep an eye on this article as we’ll be updating it as more NBN offers become available.

Here are the best EOFY deals that you can currently grab for NBN plans.

Best EOFY sales for NBN plans

Aussie Broadband EOFY Sales

For its EOFY sale, Aussie Broadband is knocking off $20 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider. This EOFY deal is only available for Aussie Broadband’s NBN 100, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans. Regardless of which speed tier you pick, you’ll still walk away with $120 in savings.

This offer is available until 30 June, and you’ll need to use the promo code EOFY22 to nab it. Aussie Broadband’s contracts are also contract-free, so you can walk away from it once the discount period ends.

Telstra EOFY Sales

Telstra is discounting its NBN plans by $15 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider. This EOFY deal is available for Telstra’s NBN 50, NBN 100 and NBN 250 plans. If you’re someone who needs the fastest internet connection possible, Telstra’s reported evening speeds are the max across each of these speed tiers.

You have until 30 June to nab a plan with this EOFY sale, and Telstra will also throw in three months of Binge for free.

