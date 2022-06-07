Start The New Financial Year With The Best EOFY Computer And Gaming Sales

As we approach the end of the financial year, it can only mean one thing: EOFY sales. Well, that and it’s time to start sorting out your taxes, but let’s focus on the more fun option.

A few brands and retailers, like Dell, eBay and Lenovo, have launched their mid-year and EOFY offers, and to save you the trouble of having to dig through everything that’s available, we’ve already done the work for you.

Depending on how you split the time you spend on your home PC when it comes to business and recreation, you might be able to snag something you can also claim on your tax.

Here are all of the best EOFY sales you can grab for computers and gaming gear. We’ll be updating this piece as more sales pop up, so be sure to bookmark it and check back later.

Best EOFY Sales

You can check out the deals currently available during the current EOFY sales below.

EOFY Sales for Computers and Laptops

EOFY Sales for Gaming

How long do Australian EOFY deals usually last?

It varies, depending on the brand and retailer. Most of them usually kick off their EOFY sales at the start of June and let them run until the end of the month, while others will extend their deals until mid-July. Some brands, like Dell, for example, will cycle through a series of different EOFY offers over the course of the month.