Start The New Financial Year With The Best EOFY Computer And Gaming Sales

As we approach the end of the financial year, it can only mean one thing: EOFY sales. Well, that and it’s time to start sorting out your taxes, but let’s focus on the more fun option.
A few brands and retailers, like Dell, eBay and Lenovo, have launched their mid-year and EOFY offers, and to save you the trouble of having to dig through everything that’s available, we’ve already done the work for you.
Depending on how you split the time you spend on your home PC when it comes to business and recreation, you might be able to snag something you can also claim on your tax.
Here are all of the best EOFY sales you can grab for computers and gaming gear. We’ll be updating this piece as more sales pop up, so be sure to bookmark it and check back later.
Best EOFY Sales
You can check out the deals currently available during the current EOFY sales below.
EOFY Sales for Computers and Laptops
- Dell: Grab a bargain across a range of Dell products, including:
- Up to 40% off selected laptops (until 16 June)
- Up to 20% off selected XPS laptops (until 16 June)
- Up to 45% off selected desktops (until 16 June)
- Up to 70% off selected peripherals and accessories (until 16 June)
- Up to 25% off selected Alienware PCs (until 9 June)
- Up to 40% off selected monitors (until 9 June)
- eBay: Save a further 5% off the EOFY sales from various brands and retailers, including EB Games, Samsung and Dyson, with the code FYXTRA. You can also 20% off with the code PLFY20 if you’re an eBay Plus member.
- HTC:
- VIVE Cosmos Elite – now $1,099 (down from $1,699)
- VIVE Cosmos Elite Headset – now $699 (down from $799)
- VIVE Cosmos – now $799 (down from $1,299)
- Amazon Australia:
- HP: Save up to 35% on selected HP products
- Lenovo: Save up to 59% off selected laptops, desktops, software and more when you use the code EOFY when checking out.
- Mwave: Massive savings across a range of PC gear, including up to $80 off mice, up to $2,200 off laptops and up to $500 monitors.
- Microsoft: Save on select Surface laptops.
- Kogan: Save on a range of PC gear.
EOFY Sales for Gaming
- Amazon Australia:
- Kogan: Save on a range of UHD LED Smart TVs and videogames.
How long do Australian EOFY deals usually last?
It varies, depending on the brand and retailer. Most of them usually kick off their EOFY sales at the start of June and let them run until the end of the month, while others will extend their deals until mid-July. Some brands, like Dell, for example, will cycle through a series of different EOFY offers over the course of the month.
