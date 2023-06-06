The Best Deals From eBay’s EOFY Sale Include Gaming Laptops And OLED TVs

June is here, which means it’s time for the annual mid-year and end-of-financial-year sales to kick off. While eBay has just wrapped its big Plus Weekend sale, the online marketplace is gearing up for a big EOFY sale. These deals come from the official stores of brands and retailers like Lenovo and The Good Guys, which are slashing the prices of gaming laptops, OLED TVs and PC accessories.
Here are the best EOFY sales that are currently available through eBay. It looks like some deals are using codes that are only active for a limited time, so we’ll be updating this article as more offers become available.
The best deals from eBay’s EOFY sale
The Good Guys EOFY deals
- Logitech G512 Carbon RGB Tactile Gaming Keyboard – now $109 (down from $218.90)
- Logitech M720 Triathlon Wireless Mouse – now $50 (down from $98.90)
- Logitech G613 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $109 (down from $148.90)
- Logitech G213 Prodigy RGB Gaming Keyboard – now $89 (down from $128.90)
- Samsung 55-Inch Q60C 4K UHD QLED Smart HDR TV – now $1,195 (down from $1,494.90)
- Samsung 75-Inch Q60C 4K UHD QLED Smart HDR TV – now $1,895 (down from $2,494.90)
- Samsung 75-Inch QN90C 4K UHD Neo QLED Smart HDR TV – now $3,995 (down from $5,294.90)
- Sony 65-Inch BRAVIA XR OLED 4K UHD Google TV (2022) – now $4,166.15 with the promo code SAVB3 (down from $5,294.90)
- Sony 48-Inch BRAVIA XR OLED 4K UHD Google TV (2022) – now $2,295 (down from $2,994.90)
- TCL 55-Inch C727 4K UHD QLED Android TV – now $795 (down from $994.90)
You can find The Good Guys’ EOFY deals through eBay here.
HP EOFY deals
- OMEN by HP Citadel Gaming Chair – now $629 with the promo code (down from $699)
- OMEN Gaming Laptop (16-inch, Ryzen 7 6800H, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 1TB) – now $3,119 (down from $3,899)
- Victus Gaming Laptop (15-inch, i5-12500H, GeForce GTX 1650, 256GB) – now $1,279 (down from $1,599)
- Victus Gaming Laptop (15-inch, i5-12500H, GeForce RTX 3050, 256GB) – now $1,519 (down from $1,899)
You can find HP’s EOFY deals through eBay here.
Lenovo EOFY deals
- Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (Ryzen 7 7840HS, GeForce RTX 4060, 512GB) – now $1,999.20 with the promo code LENMAY23 (down from $2,699)
- Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (i7-13700HX, GeForce RTX 4070, 1TB) – now $2,799.20 with the promo code LENMAY23 (down from $3,899)
- Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (Ryzen 7 6800H, GeForce RTX 3070, 1TB) – now $2,159.20 with the promo code LENMAY23 (down from $2,969.19)
- Lenovo Legion Pro 5 (i7-13700HX, GeForce RTX 4060, 1TB) – now $2,479.20 with the promo code LENMAY23 (down from $3,499)
- Lenovo Legion K500 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $159.96 with the promo code LENMAY23 (down from $199.95)
- Lenovo Legion M600 Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $119.20 with the promo code LENMAY23 (down from $149)
- Lenovo Legion M600 Wireless Gaming Mouse (Stingray) – now $71.20 with the promo code LENMAY23 (down from $109)
- Lenovo 300 Wireless Compact Mouse – now $19.96 with the promo code LENMAY23 (down from $24.95)
- Lenovo Legion H300 Stereo Gaming Headset – now $79.20 with the promo code LENMAY23 (down from $99)
- Lenovo Legion H600 Wireless Gaming Headset – now $87.20 with the promo code LENMAY23 (down from $150)
This promo code expires on June 10, so you only have a few days to nab a deal.
You can find Lenovo’s EOFY deals through eBay here.
Want more EOFY deals?
You can check out more EOFY offers here:
