The Best Deals From eBay’s EOFY Sale Include Gaming Laptops And OLED TVs

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 43 mins ago: June 6, 2023 at 12:20 pm -
Filed to:deals
EOFY
Image: Samsung/HP
June is here, which means it’s time for the annual mid-year and end-of-financial-year sales to kick off. While eBay has just wrapped its big Plus Weekend sale, the online marketplace is gearing up for a big EOFY sale. These deals come from the official stores of brands and retailers like Lenovo and The Good Guys, which are slashing the prices of gaming laptops, OLED TVs and PC accessories.

Here are the best EOFY sales that are currently available through eBay. It looks like some deals are using codes that are only active for a limited time, so we’ll be updating this article as more offers become available.

The best deals from eBay’s EOFY sale

The Good Guys EOFY deals

EBAY EOFY SALE
Image: Samsung

You can find The Good Guys’ EOFY deals through eBay here.

HP EOFY deals

Image: HP

You can find HP’s EOFY deals through eBay here.

Lenovo EOFY deals

EBAY EOFY SALE
Image: Lenovo

This promo code expires on June 10, so you only have a few days to nab a deal.

You can find Lenovo’s EOFY deals through eBay here.

Want more EOFY deals?

You can check out more EOFY offers here:

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

