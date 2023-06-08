We’ve reached the mid-point of 2023, which means it’s time for the annual end-of-financial-year sales (we’ll give you a moment to process the constant march of time). To save you the trouble of having to dig through every EOFY sale that’s currently available, we’ve gone ahead and done the hard work for you. Here are all of the best EOFY sales you can grab for gaming laptops, PC gear, console gaming and more.
We’ll be updating this article as more EOFY sales become available, so be sure to check back later. And keep in mind that most of these offers are only available until 30 June, so you’ve only got a limited time to snag a deal.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Table of Contents
The best EOFY 2023 sales
The best EOFY sales for gaming laptops and computers
- Acer — You can score up to 30 per cent off select Acer laptops, including:
- Acer Helios NEO 16 Laptop (Intel Core i7-13th Gen, RTX 4070) – now $3,297 (down from $3,999)
- eBay — Save on a range of gaming laptops, including:
- HP OMEN Gaming Laptop (16-inch, Ryzen 7 6800H, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 1TB) – now $3,119 (down from $3,899)
- HP Victus Gaming Laptop (15-inch, i5-12500H, GeForce RTX 3050, 256GB) – now $1,519 (down from $1,899)
- Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (i7-13700HX, GeForce RTX 4070, 1TB) – now $2,799.20 with the promo code LENMAY23 (down from $3,899)
- Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (Ryzen 7 6800H, GeForce RTX 3070, 1TB) – now $2,159.20 with the promo code LENMAY23 (down from $2,969.19)
- Lenovo Legion Pro 5 (i7-13700HX, GeForce RTX 4060, 1TB) – now $2,479.20 with the promo code LENMAY23 (down from $3,499)
- Kogan: Save up to 40 per cent off a range of laptops. A few highlight offers include
- MSI Katana 15.6″ Gaming Laptop (i7-12650H, GeForce RTX 4050, 1TB) – now $$1,795 (down from $2,499)
- MSI Katana 15.6″ Gaming Laptop (i5-12450H, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB) – now $$1,095 (down from $1,699)
- MSI Katana 17.3″ Gaming Laptop (i5-12450H, GeForce RTX3050, 512GB) – now $$1,195 (down from $1,799)
- MSI Thin 15.6″ Gaming Laptop (i5-12450H, GeForce RTX 4050, 512GB) – now $1,395 (down from $1,899)
- Lenovo — Save on selected laptops and desktops with the code EOFY23. A few highlight offers include:
- Legion Pro 5i (16″, Gen 8, Intel Core) – now $2,449 (down from $3,499)
- Legion Pro 7i (16″, Gen 8, Intel Core) – now $3,999 (down from $5,599)
- Legion 5 Pro (16″, Gen 7, AMD) – now $$2,199 (down from $3,299)
- Legion Pro 5 (16″, Gen 8, AMD) – now $2,176 (down from $2,799)
- Mwave: Massive savings across a range of gaming laptops and desktop PCs
The best EOFY sales for PC monitors and accessories
- Acer — Save on select Acer monitors, including:
- Acer 27″ FHD Gaming Monitor – now $299 (down from $329)
- Acer Nitro 38.5″ VA Gaming Monitor – now $599 (down from $799)
- Acer Curved 31.5″ FHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $279 (down from $399)
- Big W — Up to 50 per cent off selected PC accessories
- eBay — Save on a range of gaming laptops, including:
- Lenovo Legion K500 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $159.96 with the promo code LENMAY23 (down from $199.95)
- Lenovo Legion M600 Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $119.20 with the promo code LENMAY23 (down from $149)
- Lenovo Legion M600 Wireless Gaming Mouse (Stingray) – now $71.20 with the promo code LENMAY23 (down from $109)
- Lenovo Legion H300 Stereo Gaming Headset – now $79.20 with the promo code LENMAY23 (down from $99)
- Lenovo Legion H600 Wireless Gaming Headset – now $87.20 with the promo code LENMAY23 (down from $150)
- Mwave: Massive savings across a range of PC gear, including monitors, mice and keyboards.
The best EOFY sales for gaming and other electronics
- Amazon Australia: Save on a range of PlayStation 4 and PS5 titles as part of Sony’s Days of Play sale. Highlights include:
- Death Stranding – now $14.95 (down from $54.95)
- The Last of Us: Part 1 – now $78 (down from $124.95)
- The Nioh Collection – now $44 (down from $124.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales – now $44 (down from $94.95)
- PS5 DualSense Controller (White) – now $67 (down from $109.95)
- Bing Lee — Save on a range of Samsung QLED TVs, including:
- Sony 75″ X85K 4K HDR LED TV with smart Google TV – now $1,995 (down from $2,295)
- LG 55″ OLED Evo G3 4K UHD Smart TV (2023) OLED55G3PSA – now $3,895 (down from $4,195)
- Samsung Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ 64GB WIFI Grey – now $399 (down from $499)
- Sony 65″ X85K 4K HDR LED TV with smart Google TV – now $1,495 (down from $1,595)
- EB Games: Save on a range of PlayStation, Nintendo and Xbox titles. Highlights include:
- Dead Space (PS5) – now $77
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut – now $36
- Deathloop (Xbox) – now $28
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Cosmic Edition) (Switch) – now $47
- TMNT: Cowabunga Collection (Switch) – now $36
- eBay — Save on a range of OLED and QLED TVs, including:
- Samsung 55-Inch Q60C 4K UHD QLED Smart HDR TV – now $1,195 (down from $1,494.90)
- Samsung 75-Inch Q60C 4K UHD QLED Smart HDR TV – now $1,895 (down from $2,494.90)
- Samsung 75-Inch QN90C 4K UHD Neo QLED Smart HDR TV – now $3,995 (down from $5,294.90)
- Sony 65-Inch BRAVIA XR OLED 4K UHD Google TV (2022) – now $4,166.15 with the promo code SAVB3 (down from $5,294.90)
- Sony 48-Inch BRAVIA XR OLED 4K UHD Google TV (2022) – now $2,295 (down from $2,994.90)
- TCL 55-Inch C727 4K UHD QLED Android TV – now $795 (down from $994.90)
- JB Hi-Fi: Save on a range of PlayStation, Nintendo and Xbox titles. Highlights include:
- Bayonetta 3 – now $59
- Demon’s Souls (PS5) – now $59
- Horizon: Forbidden West – now $69
- Pokemon Scarlet/Violet – now $59
- PS5 DualSense Controllers (Various Colours) – now $69 each
How long do Australian EOFY deals usually last?
It varies, depending on the brand and retailer. Most of them usually kick off their EOFY sales at the start of June and let them run until the end of the month, while others will extend their deals until mid-July. Some brands will also cycle through a series of different EOFY offers over the course of the month.
Want more EOFY 2023 deals?
Check out more savings below:
Log in to comment on this story!Log in