Our Picks From The EB Games Mid-Year Sale

EB Games has begun its traditional mid-year sale, and there’s a load of bargains on games across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo platforms. We’ve rounded up a few of our favourites from all three formats, but you may find others as you dig through the bargain bins.

PlayStation 5 Deals

Find the full list of PS5 and PS4 deals here.

Xbox Series X|S Deals

Find the full list of Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One deals here.

Nintendo Switch Deals

Find the full list of Nintendo Switch deals here.

There you have it, folks, our picks from the games in the EB Games Mid-Year Sale. See anything you like? Anything you were hoping for that didn’t get discounted? If you’re after even more bargains, check out our JB Hi-Fi Mid-Year Gaming Sale picks as well!