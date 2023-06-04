‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Our Picks From The EB Games Mid-Year Sale

David Smith

David Smith

Published 36 mins ago: June 5, 2023 at 9:49 am -
Filed to:animal crossing new horizons
atomic heartbargainsdealseb gamesmid year saleNintendonintendo switchPlayStationplaystation 5ps5resident evil 4switchXboxxbox series sxbox series xxsx
Our Picks From The EB Games Mid-Year Sale
Image: Capcom, Focus, Nintendo, EB Games, Kotaku Australia

EB Games has begun its traditional mid-year sale, and there’s a load of bargains on games across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo platforms. We’ve rounded up a few of our favourites from all three formats, but you may find others as you dig through the bargain bins.

PlayStation 5 Deals

Find the full list of PS5 and PS4 deals here.

Xbox Series X|S Deals

Find the full list of Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One deals here.

Nintendo Switch Deals

Find the full list of Nintendo Switch deals here.

There you have it, folks, our picks from the games in the EB Games Mid-Year Sale. See anything you like? Anything you were hoping for that didn’t get discounted? If you’re after even more bargains, check out our JB Hi-Fi Mid-Year Gaming Sale picks as well!

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.