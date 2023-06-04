Our Picks From The EB Games Mid-Year Sale

EB Games has begun its traditional mid-year sale, and there’s a load of bargains on games across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo platforms. We’ve rounded up a few of our favourites from all three formats, but you may find others as you dig through the bargain bins.
PlayStation 5 Deals
Find the full list of PS5 and PS4 deals here.
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- $28
- Atomic Heart
- $68
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
- $47
- Dead Space
- $77
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut
- $36
- FIFA 23
- $36
- Forspoken
- $47
- Gotham Knights (Pin Edition)
- $36
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- $47
- Like A Dragon: Ishin!
- $57
- NBA 2K23
- $28
- Resident Evil 4 (Lenticular Edition)
- $88
- Saints Row
- $47
- Scars Above
- $36
- SIFU
- $36
- Sonic Frontiers
- $57
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- $28
- Stray
- $47
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
- $77
- WWE 2K23
- $68
Xbox Series X|S Deals
Find the full list of Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One deals here.
- Anno 1800: Console Edition
- $36
- Atomic Heart
- $68
- The Chant (Limited Edition)
- $28
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me
- $36
- Dead Space
- $77
- Deathloop
- $28
- Evil West
- $68
- FIFA 23 (Xbox One)
- $28
- Forza Horizon 5
- $77
- Gotham Knights (Pin Edition)
- $36
- Halo Infinite
- $57
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Enhanced Edition
- $54.98
- Microsoft Flight Simulator: Xbox Edition
- $68
- NBA 2K23 (Xbox One)
- $28
- New Tales from the Borderlands
- $28
- Persona 5 Royal
- $28
- Resident Evil 4
- $88
- Saints Row
- $47
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition
- $26
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon (Steelbook)
- $9
Nintendo Switch Deals
Find the full list of Nintendo Switch deals here.
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- $57
- Bayonetta 3
- $57
- Death’s Door
- $36
- Digimon Survive
- $47
- Eastward
- $47
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
- $57
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising
- $36
- Into the Breach
- $36
- It Takes Two
- $36
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- $57
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- $19
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Cosmic Edition)
- $47
- Octopath Traveler 2
- $57
- OlliOlli World (Digital Download)
- $19
- Sonic Mania Plus
- $36
- Splatoon 3
- $57
- Stardew Valley
- $47
- Two Point Campus (Enrolment Edition)
- $28
- TMNT: Cowabunga Collection
- $36
- Untitled Goose Game
- $47
There you have it, folks, our picks from the games in the EB Games Mid-Year Sale. See anything you like? Anything you were hoping for that didn’t get discounted? If you’re after even more bargains, check out our JB Hi-Fi Mid-Year Gaming Sale picks as well!
