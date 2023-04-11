Go Faster For Cheap With The Best NBN 250 And NBN 1000 Plans

NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans have been around for a few years now, and have gone from a niche option for only the most demanding internet users to being something that almost every telco offers, with evening speeds improving dramatically. However, those fast speeds can come at a steep price.

If you’re someone who craves a speedy internet connection above all else, we’re going to take a look at the best NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans that are currently available in Australia, breaking them down by the fastest speeds and price.

Check your connection first

If you’re upgrading from a slower speed tier, you’ll need to check whether or not your NBN connection can support these faster plans. Currently, NBN 250 plans are only available to FTTP and HFC addresses, while NBN 1000 plans are only available to FTTP addresses and over 95 per cent of HFC addresses.

NBN 1000 plans

Cheap NBN 1000 plans

If you’re after the cheapest NBN 1000 plan going, that honour belongs to Souther Phone. You’ll pay $105 per month for the first six months you’re connected, and then $135 per month thereafter. However, Southern Phone has yet to disclose typical evening speeds for its NBN 1000 plans, so it’s a little hard to know what to expect in terms of peak-hour performance.

Tangerine is up next charging $109.90 per month for your first six months and $129.90 per month thereafter. Similar to Southern Phone, the provider hasn’t disclosed its typical evening speeds, so we’re not sure what to expect in terms of peak performance.

If you’re looking for pure value, Superloop currently has one of the cheapest NBN 1000 plans around. You’ll pay just $114.95 per month for your first six months and $134.95 per month thereafter. Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 500Mbps, making it one of the fastest NBN 1000 plans available (more on that in a moment).

TPG is a hair more expensive at $114.99 per month for your first six months but then jumps to $144.99 per month after your discount period runs out. TPG reports typical evening speeds of 450Mbps.

Fast NBN 1000 plans

If you’re looking for the fastest NBN 1000 plans around, then Aussie Broadband, Origin and Telstra are your three key choices.

Aussie Broadband is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 600Mbps and is billing at $149 per month.

Origin also reports typical evening speeds of 600Mbps, and you’ll pay $154 per month. However, you’ll get a free year of Paramount+ if you sign up before April 14, and you can also save an extra $15 per month by bundling it with an energy plan.

Telstra currently hasn’t the fastest NBN 1000 plan going, with typical evening speeds of 700Mbps. It probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that this ultrafast internet connection comes at a hefty price – you’ll pay $180 per month. Telstra will also throw in 12 months of Kayo and three months of Apple TV+ as a free bonus.

NBN 250 plans

Cheap NBN 250 plans

Exetel, which has a typical evening speed of 225Mbps, is currently offering a discounted plan for new customers. For the first six months that you’re with the provider, you’ll only pay $83.95 per month, and then $108.95 per month after the deal period ends.

Once again, Superloop is another cheap choice if you’re after superfast NBN. You’ll pay $88.95 per month for its NBN 250 plans, and $113.95 per month thereafter. It has a typical evening speed of 240Mbps, giving it a slight edge over Exetel.

Tangerine‘s NBN 250 plan is also worth considering. New customers will pay $89.90 for the first six months of their plan, and then $109.90 per month thereafter. Tangerine is reporting typical evening speeds of 205Mbps, making it the fastest choice of these cheaper plans.

Fast NBN 250 plans

If you’re after the fastest NBN 250 plans around, Aussie Broadband currently reports typical evening speeds of 245Mbps but isn’t offering any discounts at the moment – so you’ll be paying a flat $129 per month.

Origin also reports typical evening speeds of 245Mbps, and its superfast internet is currently priced at $134 per month. However, you can save an extra $15 per month by bundling it with one of the provider’s energy plans.

Telstra and Southern Phone are the only two providers currently offering congestion-free NBN 250 connections, with typical evening speeds of 250Mbps.

With Telstra, you’ll pay $120 per month for the first six months and then $140 per month thereafter. If you leave within your first two years, you’ll need to return your modem to Telstra or face a non-return fee.

Compared to Telstra, the cost of Southern Phone’s NBN 250 plan is a bit cheaper. New customers will pay $95 per month for the first six months they’re connected, and then $115 per month once this discount ends. Considering that this full price is cheaper than most other fast NBN 250 plans, that’s some pretty decent value.

This article has been updated since its original publication.