If you’re unhappy with the NBN, a few internet providers offer 5G home broadband plans that make for solid alternative options. In some cases, when compared to the equivalent NBN plans offered by certain providers, these 5G home internet plans come saddled with a cheaper monthly bill while offering similar download speeds.

These home internet plans are powered by the 5G networks of Telstra, Vodafone and Optus, and it’s important to check if coverage is available in your area before signing up.

If you’re looking to make a change, here are the cheapest 5G home internet plans available, broken down by speed caps.

Best and cheapest capped 5G home internet plans (50Mbps)

Yomojo, iiNet, Optus, Spintel, TPG and Vodafone are all offering 5G home internet plans with speeds capped at 50Mbps, which is the same limit as congestion-free NBN 50 plans. Most of these providers are reporting speeds of 50Mbps – although Optus and Yomojo have slightly slower average evening speeds of 45Mbps and 43Mbps, respectively.

Depending on which provider you go with, you’re looking at a full price range of $59 to $69 per month. However, most providers are offering introductory offers for their 5G broadband plans. Both TPG and iiNet are offering their respective 5G Home Broadband Plus plans for $49.99 per month, for the first six months of your connection. After that introductory period ends, you’ll be paying $59.99 per month.

For comparison, TPG’s NBN 50 plan is $79.99 per month. You can find Kotaku Australia’s guide to the cheapest NBN 50 plans here.

This offer is only available to new customers, and the providers will also throw in a free modem. If you leave TPG or iiNet within 36 months of joining, you’ll need to return the modem or pay a non-return fee of $17 per remaining month (to a total of $612).

Both of these plans are powered by the Vodafone 5G network.

Optus is running an introductory offer where you’ll be given a credit equivalent to one month’s bill ($69 per month). Optus will also provide you with an Ultra Wi-Fi 5G Modem for free, but if you leave the service within 36 months then you’ll need to pay $13 per remaining month (to a total value of $468).

Best and cheapest 5G home internet plans (100Mbps)

If you’re looking for something a bit faster, these home internet plans have speed caps of up to 100Mbps, making them the equivalent of an NBN 100 connection. You can find Kotaku Australia’s guide to the cheapest NBN 100 plans here.

As far as the cheapest 5G home internet plans with speeds up to 100Mbps are concerned, TPG is once again your best option. You’ll pay $54.99 per month for the first six months, and then $64.99 per month thereafter.

After this, iiNet has more or less the same plan where the first month is free but at a slightly higher introductory price of $59.99 per month, and full-price of $69.99 per month.

Similar to the previous speed tier, both TPG and iiNet will provide you with a free modem, but you’ll need to return it if you cancel your plan with 36 months or pay its remaining cost.

Vodafone is a hair more expensive than iiNet at $60 per month for the first six months, and then $70 per month thereafter. However, if you’re already a Vodafone mobile user, you can bundle in your phone plan, which will let you save $5 off your monthly internet bill.

Best and cheapest uncapped 5G home internet plans

When it comes to uncapped home internet plans, you don’t have many options. It’s also worth noting that while these plans have uncapped speeds, each provider does report an average speed for their respective connections.

Telstra‘s uncapped plan is usually $85 per month, but the provider is currently running a promo where your first month will only cost $1. While Telstra reports speeds that range from 218Mbps to 878Mbps, it has an average speed of 548Mbps. Again, that’s not a bad speed when you compare it to the costs of Telstra’s NBN 250 connection, which starts at $110 per month. However, this plan has a 1TB data cap each month. If you do manage to hit this allowance your speeds will slow down to 25Mbps.

Optus‘ uncapped plan has unlimited data, no lock-in contract and you’ll pay $79 per month for six months – before it bumps up to $99 per month. While your download speeds are uncapped, Optus reports an average of 210Mbps during peak hour periods. If you leave this Optus 5G internet plan within 36 months, you’ll have to pay out the cost of the provided modem, which is equal to $13 per remaining month (to a total of $468).

If you sign up for Spintel‘s home internet plan, you’ll pay $79 for the first three months, then $89 per month thereafter. You’ll also need to pay a monthly modem rental fee of $4, along with an upfront delivery fee of $25. The provider is currently reporting typical download speeds of 240Mbps, which isn’t too bad when you compare its prices to an NBN 250 connection. Spintels is powered by the Optus 5G network and offers a 14-day trial period. If you leave the provider, you’ll need to return the modem as well.

