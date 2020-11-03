The Best NBN Plans For Your PS5, Xbox Series X

If you’re thinking about picking up an Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X or a PS5 next week, you may also want to consider upgrading your NBN plan. Game sizes are set to get larger — the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a massive 250GB download on PC. It wouldn’t be surprising to see it measure in at a similar size when it comes to next generation consoles, and it certainly won’t be the only chonky title around. The Miles Morales Ultimate Edition isn’t quite as large but will take up at least 105GB on your PS5.

If you prefer buying games online, 250GB is going to be one hell of a download. Almost 12 hours at NBN 50 speeds, six hours at NBN 100, two-and-a-half at NBN 250, or just half-an-hour or so at NBN 1000. Assuming you can maintain a consistent connection.

If waiting 12 hours to download a game gives you dial up PTSD, you’ll want to consider a faster NBN plan. With that in mind, we’re taking a look at the best options around for NBN 100, NBN 250, and NBN 1000 plans.

Best PS5, Xbox Series X NBN 100 plans

Let’s start with NBN 100 plans, because they’re much more widely available than NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans.

Telstra comes out on top with typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, essentially making its NBN 100 plan congestion-free. Of course, Telstra is also your priciest option. You’ll be up for $100 per month for your first year, and $110 per month thereafter.

The plan is contract-free, but be aware that you’ll need to pay a modem fee if you leave in your first two years. This is equivalent to $9 per month for each month left in your term.

Superloop is equal second alongside SpinTel and Optus, with typical evening speeds of 90Mbps. Superloop is your cheapest option however, billing $74.95 per month for your first six months and $89.95 per month thereafter. The plan is contract-free, however.

SpinTel bills $84.95 per month with no promotional discounts, which is cheaper than Superloop’s plan at full price.

Aussie Broadband isn’t far behind in terms of evening speeds, advertising 89Mbps at $99 per month.

And if you’re after a cheaper decent speed NBN 100 plan without promotional pricing, MATE is a solid pick. $79 per month will get you typical evening speeds of 83Mbps.

Best PS5, Xbox Series X NBN 250 plans

Superloop is your cheapest option for NBN 250 plans thanks to a promotional discount that will save you $20 per month for your first six months. You’re looking at $109 per month first, and then $129 per month thereafter. Superloop reports fairly typical NBN 250 evening speeds of 215Mbps.

Excluding promotional discounts, MyRepublic has your cheapest option at $109 per month. It only reports typical evening speeds of 150Mbps, however, which is lower than other providers.

If you’re looking for the fastest NBN 250 plan around, Aussie Broadband is the go-to with typical evening speeds of 222Mbps. The plan goes for $129 per month.

Telstra and Optus both recently started offering NBN 250 plans, and the pair report equal typical evening speeds of 215Mbps. Optus will set you back $130 per month, and Telstra $140 per month. Telstra is however doing a $10 per month discount on all unlimited NBN 100 plans, so you’ll only pay $130 for your first year.

Telstra and Optus NBN plans are technically contract-free, but if you leave early, you’ll be stung by a modem fee. On Telstra, this is equivalent to $9 for each month left in your two-year term, on Optus, it’s $7 for each month left in your three-year term.

All FTTP NBN connections and 70% of HFC connections can get an NBN 250 plan. All HFC connections should be able to get an NBN 250 plan by June next year.

Best PS5, Xbox Series X NBN 1000 plans

Once again, Superloop comes out on top in pricing thanks to a promotional discount. You’ll save $20 per month for your first six months, bringing your bill down to $129 per month and $149 thereafter. However, Superloop NBN 1000 plans have a 3TB limit, after which you’re capped to speeds of 100Mbps for the rest of the month. Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 250Mbps on NBN 1000 plans, which is the standard for the tier right now.

Kogan is your cheapest option for an unlimited plan, at $134.90 per month for your first six months and then $148.90 per month thereafter. At full price, that’s just 10 cents cheaper than Superloop and Aussie Broadband.

Optus and Telstra are also new to the NBN 1000 plan game.

Optus’ plan is billed at $150 per month with typical evening speeds of 250Mbps. Be aware that you’ll need to pay a $99 setup fee, and while contract-free, here’s an early exit fee. If you leave in your first 36 months, you’ll need to pay $7 for each month remaining in your term.

Telstra has the priciest NBN 1000 plan at $170 per month for your first year, and $180 per month thereafter. However, Big T still reports the same 250Mbps figure for typical evening speeds that the rest of the industry does.

Telstra NBN plans are contract-free, but you’ll be hit with a modem fee if you leave in your first two years. This is equivalent to $9 per month for each month left in your term.

All FTTP NBN connections and 7% of HFC connections can get an NBN 1000 plan.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

