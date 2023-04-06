Keep Your Mobile Gaming Lag-Free With Aussie Broadband’s Now-Uncapped 5G Phone Plans

Over the past few years, we’ve seen an increase in smaller telcos gaining access to the 5G networks of Telstra, Optus and Vodafone – although it’s usually through limited-time trials or full access with capped speeds. Earlier this week, Aussie Broadband – which is powered by the Optus network – announced that its mobile plans will now feature uncapped 5G access.

If you’re someone who does a lot of mobile gaming, and you maybe aren’t hooked up to a fast WiFi connection 24/7, these plans could be a game-changer for you. In a blog post announcing the launch of its uncapped 5G mobile plans, Aussie Broadband’s chief strategy officer Jonathan Prosser had this to say:

“As lovers of entertainment, haters of the loading circle of doom, and believers in being honest and transparent with customers, we don’t believe 5G should be capped. If you want it – and pay for it – you should get it. Having uncapped plans lets customers fully enjoy the perks of 5G: uploading and downloading at lightning-fast speeds; streaming in high- if not ultra-high definition; and – most of all – having a smooth experience.”

Considering that the current flagship smartphones from Apple, Samsung and Google are all 5G-capable – with previous iterations having had it for a few years now – it’s nice to see telcos embracing the full functionality of these devices and giving us a decent deal.

So what are Aussie Broadband’s 5G mobile plans?

First up is Aussie Broadband’s new Fast Track mobile plan, which will give you 30GB of data with uncapped 5G for $45 per month. However, Aussie is also running an offer where your first month with the telco is free. This plan is contract-free, so you’ll have a chance to try it before you buy. This offer is available until April 30.

Aussie Broadband also offers an 80GB plan for $60 per month, along with a chunkier 220GB for $70 per month – the latter of which is a recent upgrade from its previous 200GB data allowance. This free first-month offer also extends to both of these plans, so you can try Aussie’s uncapped 5G to see if it’s your vibe before the first bill rolls over.

Here are what the rest of Aussie Broadband’s mobile plans look like:

In terms of connection speeds, Aussie Broadband has some of the fastest NBN plans in the speedier tiers. It has the second fastest NBN 1000 plan at 600Mbps, sitting just beneath Telstra’s typical speeds of 700Mbps. It also has one of the fastest NBN 250 plans, with typical evening speeds of 245Mbps – which is only outdone by Telstra and Southern Phone having congestion-free 250Mbps connections.