Must-Have Accessories That Will Completely Change Your Mobile Gaming Experience

Mobile gaming has come a long way from the likes of Flappy Bird and Temple Run. While those titles could easily be played with one thumb, nowadays more competitive games need a bit of an “oomph” if you want to have any kind of upper hand.

Aside from having a phone with enough power to ensure your games will run smoothly without nuking your battery life, it never hurts to look to the market to see how your experience can be heightened. When it comes to mobile gaming, there are a few accessories that will really take your play to the next level. Whether you enjoy playing good ol’ Fortnite, Call of Duty or Minecraft, none of these games would be as easy to play on your phone without a compatible controller or joystick.

Below, we’ve rounded up the must-have accessories for mobile gaming you need if you want to take your experience from good to great.

The best mobile gaming accessories to feel like a pro

A mobile phone controller

The first phone accessory is the most obvious: to bypass all the tapping, you need to get your hands on a mobile gaming controller.

The Razer Kishi brings console-level finesse anywhere you go. Compatible with Cloud gaming services including Xbox Game Pass, Stadia and Steamlink, this controller will let you play all of your favourite games and more. Its clickable analog thumbsticks allow for greater in-game accuracy and convenience so you can shoot ’em up without breaking a sweat. Unlike most mobile gaming controllers, since it connects directly into your phone’s charging port, you won’t have to worry about any lag.

Alternatively, the Backbone One is a great universal option that has the look and feel of an Xbox or PlayStation controller. Regardless of which side of the console war you’re on, this controller will plug into your phone (sort of like a reverse Nintendo Switch), so you can enjoy the familiarity of your D-pad of choice.

Where to buy:

Or a retro-themed Bluetooth controller

If you enjoy the feeling of nostalgia while gaming, you’ll love this retro 8BitDo Bluetooth controller. Compatible with both Android and various consoles like your Nintendo Switch, this mobile gaming controller gives you a vintage feel but with a modern experience.

Boasting flexible joy-sticks, an ergonomic design and a scratch-resistant ABS shell, this wireless controller will give you a smooth mobile gaming experience online and a nostalgic kick.

Where to buy: Amazon ($79.95) | Big W ($79) | eBay ($97.95)

Mobile gaming clip

If you’d prefer to use your favourite Xbox controller, then this mobile gaming clip will allow you to keep on keeping on.

Otterbox‘s sturdy clip allows you to securely convert your smartphone into a mini console, so you can play any of your favourite shooters on the go.

Where to buy: Amazon ($48.94) | eBay ($39.95) | Otterbox ($39.95)

Razer Phone Cooler Chroma

Even from just streaming Twitch for hours on end, the back of your phone can start burning up. But if you were to send it into overdrive by playing your favourite AAA, then you might on your way to buying a new phone a bit earlier than planned. After all, overheating your phone can lead to decreased performance and battery degradation – which are both things we don’t want to see when we’re at the top of our game.

That’s why investing in this phone cooling clamp is such a saving grace. It uses a heat sink to draw away excessive heat and dissipate it to prolong the lifespan of your phone. While you might assume that strapping a mini fan to your smartphone would make your mobile gaming experience pretty noisy, you’d be surprised to know that there’s only minimal sound emitted from this Razer cooler.

Where to buy: Amazon (100.81) | eBay ($140.19) | Razer ($103.95)

Finger sleeves

Alright, enough about controllers. If you already know your way around a few mobile games, then you’ll know that sometimes your fingers can get stuffy. We’re talking about how your fingers can sometimes get surprisingly sweaty after a while and leave smudge marks all over your screen.

By playing with a pair of finger sleeves, you’ll find that any sweat is immediately absorbed and you won’t have to worry about leaving moisture on your phone screen any longer.

Thanks to their non-slip texture, these finger sleeves are also great for avoiding operational errors so you can enjoy a smoother gaming experience.

Where to buy: Amazon ($39.08) | eBay ($18.71)

A pair of wireless earbuds

As far as gaming brands go, Razer has well-established itself as a reliable go-to for accessories. Just like with many of their products, the Razer Hammerhead wireless earbuds have been equipped with all the specifications and features you’d look for in a pair of gaming earphones.

It features an ultra-low latency connection, 13mm drivers, a touch-enabled interface, voice control and Bluetooth-compatible auto-pairing. Oh, and it’s water-resistant.

Where to buy: Amazon ($116.37) | Catch ($71.89) | eBay ($90)

Razer Anzu Smart Glasses

Okay, these are pretty cool. Not only are these blue light filtering glasses, but, if you like yourself a two-in-one gadget, the Razer Anzu also doubles as a pair of headphones. Featuring low latency audio, a built-in mic and speakers, these sunnies are the perfect accessory when you’re out and about but want to travel with only the essentials handy.

They are on the expensive side though, but well worth it if you want to jazz up your mobile gaming experience.

Where to buy: Amazon ($230.13) | eBay ($190.99) | Razer ($319.95)

A micro SD card

Considering that most mobile phones have an internal storage capacity starting from 128GB, you’d be surprised how quickly that can fill up when your whole life is contained in a single device. From your photo library to your social media apps and your expansive gaming library, a micro SD card is a godsend when your smartphone gives you the dreaded “Memory is full”.

SanDisk is a fantastic provider of micro SD cards that will help you expand your internal storage. The SanDisk Extreme Pro was rated A2 in terms of faster app loading and performance, making it the ideal choice to store your favourite mobile games.

Where to buy: Amazon ($39.95)

The ASUS ROG Phone 6

Honestly, if you’re serious about mobile gaming, then you might want well veer away from your run-of-the-mill iPhone and pick up the ROG Phone 6.

Zac Kelly, who is a big mobile gamer and one of our friends at Gizmodo Australia, gave this bad boy his firm seal of approval. While it does have a few gimmicks like a “gamer panel” on the back, Zac did praise its unbeatable performance, lack of bloatware, great battery life and cool backlighting. Sounds like a done deal to us.

Where to buy: Amazon ($1,769.08) | JB Hi-Fi ($1,799)

Other mobile gaming accessories worth considering

With all that gaming, you’re bound to clock up hours upon hours of screen time. But to ensure you protect your vision, you’re going to need a pair of blue light-filtering glasses (in case you’re not already myopic). You see, prolonged exposure to HEV blue light can eventually result in blurred vision and eye strain. With this pair of blue light glasses ($7.49) you can minimise the risk of common problems while gaming, such as fatigue and headaches as well.

Next, it’s a good idea to keep your phone screen shiny and smudge-free, especially after grinding away for hours each day. For $9.99, you can get a set of 10 microfiber cleaning cloths that are so gentle, they won’t leave any marks or scratches on the glass.