These Are The Cheapest 5G Home Internet Plans Right Now

If you’re unhappy with the NBN as a whole and are looking for an alternative internet connection, you do have some options. A few providers are offering 5G home internet plans, which are solid alternatives and, in some cases when compared to the NBN plans offered by certain providers, come saddled with a cheaper monthly bill too.

If you’re looking to try out an NBN alternative, here are the cheapest 5G home internet plans available at the moment, broken down by speed caps.

5G home internet plans with 50Mbps speeds

Currently, Internode, iiNet and TPG are all offering 5G home internet plans with speeds up to 50Mbps for $59.99 per month. These home internet plans have their speeds capped at 50Mbps, which is the same limit as congestion-free NBN 50 plans. For comparison, TPG’s NBN 50 plan is $74.99 per month, compared to the $59.99 per month you’d pay with the provider’s 5G home internet connection. All of these plans are powered by the Vodafone 5G network.

If you’re not sure whether or not a 5G home internet connection is right for you, Internode, iiNet and TPG are all offering the first month of their respective connections for free. These plans are also contract-free, so you can try out a home internet plan and cancel it before the first billing month rolls over if you don’t think it’s right. You’ll just need to return the modem you’re provided with, or you’ll have to pay a hardware fee.

5G home internet plans with 100Mbps speeds

If you’re looking for something a bit faster, these home internet plans have speed caps of up to 100Mbps, making them the equivalent of an NBN 100 connection.

In terms of the cheapest 5G home internet plans with speeds up to 100Mbps, Spintel is currently running an offer where you’ll pay $59 per month for the first three months, and then $79 per month thereafter. Spintel is powered by the Optus 5G network.

After this, Internode, iiNet and TPG have the cheapest plans available in this speed range and are also offering the first month of their plans for free. So once again, you can try before you buy. TPG is the cheapest of this trio at $64.99 per month, while Internode and iiNet are both billing at $69.99 per month.

Vodafone is a hair more expensive at $70 per month, with the first month for free as well. However, if you’re already a Vodafone mobile user, you can bundle in your phone plan, which will let you save $5 off your monthly internet bill.

5G home internet plans with uncapped speeds

When it comes to uncapped home internet plans, you don’t have many options. You’ve got Telstra, Optus and Spintel, and that’s it.

If you sign up for Spintel‘s home internet plan, you’ll pay $70 for the first three months, then $90 per month thereafter. Unlike the other providers in this tier, Spintel isn’t offering its first month for free. However, the provider does have a 14-day trial period, so you have a fortnight to try it out and cancel the plan for a full refund.

Telstra‘s uncapped plan is $85 per month and comes with a few perks. You’ll get your first month for free, along with 12 months of Kayo and two months of Binge. However, this plan has a 1TB data cap each month. While this Telstra plan is contract-free, so you can leave anytime you please, you’ll need to return your modem or cop a fee.

Optus‘ uncapped plan has unlimited data, no lock-in contract and the first month of your connection is free. After that first free month, you’ll pay $89 per month for six months, before it bumps up to $99 per month.