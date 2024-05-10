10 Star Wars Songs They Should Add To Fortnite

Fortnite’s big Star Wars update arrived last week and added plenty of new content based on the popular sci-fi franchise to Epic’s massively popular free-to-play game. It also added a new Star Wars song to the game that can be played in the Guitar Hero-like rhythm game, Fortnite Festival. Sadly, the song is the Cantina band song heard in Star Wars: A New Hope. And that’s a fine song, but come on! There are so many other Star Wars songs that should be in Fortnite.

Again, I’m happy that Epic and Lucasfilm added that catchy and well-known Cantina song to the Fortnite Festival. It’s fun to play, and watching Goku and Master Chief dance around to it is a wonderful snapshot of what Fortnite has become: a pop culture fever dream.

However, there are plenty of other Star Wars-related songs I’d love to see added to Fortnite, like these:

“What Can You Get A Wookiee For Christmas?”

ThePeacekeeperj3l / Lucasfilm

These days, most people have likely forgotten (or never even heard of) Christmas in the Stars, a Star Wars-themed holiday album released in 1980. The album actually sold pretty well, and even spawned a hit: “What Can You Get A Wookiee For Christmas.”

Since then, the album has become fairly obscure, but it’s time to bring it back. I’d love to watch Chewbacca in Fortnite sing this tune on the Festival stage. Oh, and fun fact: Jon Bon Jovi’s first professionally released song is included on this album. He sings “R2-D2 We Wish You A Merry Christmas.” So add that song, too.

“Jedi Rocks”

MovieSounds / Lucasfilm

When 1983’s Return of the Jedi hit theaters, it featured a scene in Jabba’s scummy palace in which Sy Snootles and the band were playing a song called “Lapti Nek.” However, in the re-released special edition version of the film, a new song—“Jedi Rocks”—was created and included in the scene alongside new footage of CG band members playing and singing the song. It’s weird. But you know what, Star Wars is weird! I say embrace it and add this track (and its extended breakdown) to Fortnite.

“I’m Han Solo”

MaveusMarr / Lucasfilm

In April 2012, months before Disney would officially buy Lucasfilm and Star Wars, Lucasarts published its last game (before Disney revived it and rebranded it Lucasfilm Games). It was Kinect Star Wars, a critically panned motion-controlled collection of mini-games developed for Xbox’s camera controller, the Kinect.

However, the game’s Dance Central-like mode features some Star Wars-themed covers of hit songs, and one of them—“I’m Han Solo”—is a banger. It’s a parody of “I’m Ridin’ Solo” by Jason Derulo and is incredibly odd and catchy at the same time, not to mention packed with ridiculous but enjoyable lines like “I’m so happy the carbonite is gone, I’m movin’ on” and “Join the Alliance, it feels so good.” This is a perfect fit for Fortnite Festival. Pay Derulo whatever it takes and bring this bizarre track from a dark era of Star Wars back.

Demi Adejuyigbe / Lucasfilm

It’s unlikely that any of these songs will make their way to Fortnite anytime soon. I know that. But if I had to pick one that has no chance at all, it would be “Lando” by comedian and musician Demi Adejuyigbe. That’s a shame too, because of all the songs on this list, the Lando rap is the one I’d most love in Fortnite. It’s a funny and impressively accurate parody of Childish Gambino’s music that also bangs. Speaking of a Star Wars parody song that is also amazing…

“The Saga Begins”

Volcano Entertainment

It’s honestly a crime that Weird Al’s music isn’t featured in rhythm games like Rock Band and Fortnite Festival. Both his original tracks and his parodies deserve more love from games. So let’s start that by adding arguably his biggest parody hit: “The Saga Begins,” a parody of Don McLean’s “American Pie” that retells the events of 1999’s Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Fun fact, Weird Al wrote most of this before the movie’s official release using leaks he found online.

“Star Wars Theme/Cantina Band” (Meco Remix)

lcozzarelli / Meco

Hey, you know what’s a great theme song? The Star Wars theme song. You know what it lacks though? Funky beats and laser noises. Don’t worry, Meco is here with his remixed and reworked disco version of the classic Star Wars theme, plus some of the Cantina song thrown in as well, just for good measure. It’s strange how Star Wars and disco go perfectly together.

Volcano Entertainment

Let’s toss another Weird Al song on here. This time it’s “Yoda,” Weird Al’s 1985 parody of “Lola” by the Kinks. This is definitely one of those parodies I’ve heard too many times because now the original song sounds like the parody to me while “Yoda” seems like the original. In the song, Al recounts the events of Luke’s training on Dagobah as seen in The Empire Strikes Back. I’ll probably not get another chance to say this on Kotaku, so here goes. Weird Al, if you are reading this, make a third Star Wars song. Thanks! And if that happens, Epic should add it to Fortnite, too.

“Sugaan Essena”

Universal Music Group / EA / Lucasfilm

It’s hard to create rock music that fits in Star Wars without it sounding out of place and weird. “Sugaan Essena” by real-life band The Hu avoids sounding silly while still feeling like something Luke Skywalker would headbang to while cleaning droids. The song, which appears in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, was originally written in Mongolian, but re-written into an alien language for the game. It’s a rockin’ track and just another reason to love Respawn’s Jedi games.

“Lapti Nek” (Jabba’s Palace Band)

Lucasfilm

As I mentioned earlier, before the special edition added “Jedi Rocks” to Return of the Jedi, the movie featured a different song: “Lapti Nek.” It’s a very disco-y and upbeat alien track that I prefer over “Jedi Rocks.” I mean, listen to this song and try not to start nodding your head along with it. I have no idea what is being said in the song, but this track slaps and I’d spend real money to own it in Fortnite. I want to make Darth Vader and Darth Maul play it. Let me do this, Epic.

“Duel of the Fates”

Lucasfilm

Come on! “Duel of the Fates” is one of the best Star Wars songs ever created, instantly iconic, and still cited as one of the best things to come out of the prequel trilogy.

I remember as a kid, watching Episode 1 in a theater, and losing my shit when this song came on. It felt like the most epic moment ever. And in 2024, I still find myself singing “Dun-dun-dunnala-dun-dun-dunnala!” the moment this track starts to play in a movie, TV show, or game. Top-notch stuff from John Willilams. And a song that should be in Fortnite.

.