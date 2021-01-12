See Games Differently

The Lucasfilm Games Name, At Least, Is Back

Luke Plunkett

Published 3 hours ago: January 12, 2021 at 11:21 am -
Filed to:disney
lucasfilmlucasfilm gamesstar wars
Image: Lucasfilm

Lucasarts is dead, but for some reason, the powers behind The Brands have decided that the company’s previous name — Lucasfilm Games — is something that needs to be resurrected, and so will now be on the box and the end of trailers for every Star Wars game going forward.

The announcement of the brand’s return means it is “now the official identity for all gaming titles from Lucasfilm, a name that encompasses the company’s rich catalogue of video games and its eye toward the future.”

No, this doesn’t mean EA has lost the licence for Star Wars games. And no, this doesn’t really mean anything. But as empty as the rebranding is, a small part of me — a part that remembers this logo from games like Monkey Island — thinks it’s neat we get to see it again.

  • Shame… the sizzle reel for all the games Lucasfilm (and lesser EA) cancelled would be far longer and more exciting than that.

    The hate against EA I think is misdirected, Lucasfilm is equal partner in all games produced… remember Lucasfilm has rubber stamp approval on all Star Wars games from story, art and game mechanics. They wanted MTX in Battlegrounds, gatcha mobiles, they cancelled games, they didnt want Jedi in Fallen Order, they didnt see money in single player games or flight sims. Its the game developers that are rebelling against the Mouse empire.

