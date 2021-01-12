The Lucasfilm Games Name, At Least, Is Back

Lucasarts is dead, but for some reason, the powers behind The Brands have decided that the company’s previous name — Lucasfilm Games — is something that needs to be resurrected, and so will now be on the box and the end of trailers for every Star Wars game going forward.

The announcement of the brand’s return means it is “now the official identity for all gaming titles from Lucasfilm, a name that encompasses the company’s rich catalogue of video games and its eye toward the future.”

No, this doesn’t mean EA has lost the licence for Star Wars games. And no, this doesn’t really mean anything. But as empty as the rebranding is, a small part of me — a part that remembers this logo from games like Monkey Island — thinks it’s neat we get to see it again.