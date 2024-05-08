You Can Finally Get An Akatsuki Oodie, Believe It!

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you had told eight-year old me that in the future there are giant, wearable blankets and they come in Naruto prints, I would have saved up so much money for this moment. Oodie has recently announced that it’s doing a limited-time Naruto collaboration — dattebayo!

This isn't Oodie's first time releasing limited-edition anime, gaming and pop culture prints. It's previously done a Pokemon collection, a Hello Kitty collection, and a range of Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe Oodies.

So, put down the ramen and come peep this new comfy collection of Naruto goodies, including a blanket, a sleep tee, Oodies, and more.

What’s in the Naruto Oodie limited-edition collection?

Itachi Akatsuki Oodie

Ok, first up we have this Oodie that looks like the comfy version of an Akatsuki cloak. You could definitely wear this to an anime convention and nobody would bat an eye. Just don’t expect to win any cosplay competitions. Get it here, $104 (down from $129)

Itachi Akatsuki Sleep Tee

Some people find Oodies too hot! I get it! Being sweaty while lounging around is not the vibe. So the legends at Oodie added an Akatsuki sleep tee to the Naruto collection. I own the Pokemon Oodie sleep tee and I love it. The material is super soft and cooling. Get it here, $79 (down from $99)

Naruto Oodie

Maybe bad guys aren’t really your thing? In that case, there’s this Naruto Oodie that looks like it’s covered in kage bunshin no jutsu clones. It also has “Uzumaki Naruto” written all over it in Japanese, just in case you forgot who it is, as well as a bright-orange lining. Get it here, $104 (down from $129)

Naruto Oodie Hoodie

Maybe you don’t want to have the full Oodie experience. If you prefer a classic hoodie style, this grey Naruto print Oodie hoodie is ideal. It has a more casual fit with long drawstrings and thumbholes, and looks like it’ll be easier to move around in compared to a traditional Oodie. Get it here, $104 (down from $129)

Itachi Akatsuki Oodie Blanket

This is my favourite piece from the collection. This Akatsuki Oodie blanket is made of the same material as an Oodie, but you don’t need to wear it if you don’t want to. You can also use it as a cute throw blanket on your bed or couch, or share it with your mates during a Naruto marathon. Get it here, $79 (down from $99)

Image credit: Oodie/Studio Pierrot