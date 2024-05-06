JB Hi-Fi Sale Gaming Deals: Our Top Picks

JB Hi-Fi and gaming sales are like chips and salt: they just go together so beautifully. And much like salty chips, in my non-medical opinion, JB’s gaming sales are best enjoyed on a regular basis in high quantities. Luckily for us, there’s yet another batch of great gaming products on sale right now at JB Hi-Fi.
The current JB Hi-Fi sale is a smaller one, likely in preparation for a much larger end-of-financial-year deals free-for-all coming into June, but there are still plenty of solid bargains to cop if you’re looking to pick up a new game or some peripherals. The sale is available online and in-store, although it’s not clear just yet when this crop of sale items will end, so if you see something you like, get in quick.
As always, your resident dealshound (me) has rounded up our top gaming picks from the JB Hi-Fi sale to save you wading through pages and pages of products. Let’s get into it.
Best JB Hi-Fi Sale Gaming Deals
JB Hi-Fi Sale Consoles, Hardware And Peripherals
- ROG Ally Gaming Handheld –Windows 11, Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor, 512GB, 1080p 120Hz display
- $1099 (Save $200)
- Asus ROG XG Mobile Gaming External Graphic Dock (GeForce RTX 4090)
- $3199 (Save $800)
- Corsair K65 PLUS WIRELESS 75% RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
- $219 (Save $50)
- Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT High-Fidelity Gaming Headset (Slate)
- $349 (Save $100)
- Elgato Wave 3 Premium USB Condenser Microphone (White)
- $219 (Save $20)
- Corsair Ironclaw RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse
- $99 (Save $16)
- Corsair K70 PRO RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (OPX Optical)
- $229 (Save $100)
JB Hi-Fi Sale Games
- The Legend of Zelda:Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
- $74 (Save $5)
- Hogwarts Legacy (Xbox Series X)
- $69 (Save $20)
- Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo Switch)
- $64 (Save $5)
- Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5)
- $59 (Save $30)
- Remnant II (PS5)
- $44 (Save $35)
- Gotham Knights (PS5)
- $29 (Save $20)
- Let’s Sing 2024 2 Mic Bundle (Nintendo Switch)
- $59 (Save $20)
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink Day One Edition (PS5)
- $49 (Save $35)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Xbox Series X)
- $59 (Save $5)
- The Crew Motorfest (Xbox Series X)
- $49 (Save $10)
The JB Hi-Fi sale is on now, and our money’s on the ROG Ally deal as the best pick of the litter this time round. As always, we’ll be keeping our eye out for more gaming deals, sales, and bargains – you can check out the best gaming deals in Australia today here if you want to keep up to date with how to get yourself a little treat without breaking the bank here.
Do any of JB Hi-Fi’s gaming deals catch your eye? Let us know if you copped anything from the current sale in the comments.
Image: JB Hi-Fi, Nintendo, Kotaku Australia
