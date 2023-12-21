JB Hi-Fi’s Boxing Day Sale Is Already Live, With Some Great Gaming Deals Available Now

Ah, Boxing Day sales. Clear of Christmas, they’re the big sale event of the year where it’s extra socially acceptable to buy little treats for yourself, rather than as gifts – and why shouldn’t you, honestly? There’s still five days until Boxing Day actually starts, but JB Hi-Fi has dropped their early bird End Of Year Madness deals already, with their sale running online and in-store until 3 January.
While we might see more gaming bargains from the JB Hi-Fi Boxing Day sale as we get to, you know, actual Boxing Day, they’ve already got some pretty solid deals on gaming laptops and accessories, as well as a sweet little discount on Nintendo eShop gift cards (okay, this one might be a solid gift idea) – although these look to be sold out for the time being, so keep an eye out for a restock!
We’ve rounded up some of the best offers available during the JB Hi-Fi Boxing Day sale for your perusal – check them out below.
JB Hi-Fi Boxing Day Sale gaming laptop deals
- MSI Cyborg 15 15.6″ FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (13th Gen Intel i7)[GeForce RTX 4060]
- $1699 (Save $800)
- MSI Thin GF63 15.6″ Full HD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (Intel i7)(GeForce RTX 2050)
- $1274 (Save $425)
- Asus TUF F15 15.6″ FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (intel i7)[GeForce RTX 4050]
- $1849 (Save $650)
- HP Victus 15.6″ Full HD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (Intel i5)[GeForce RTX 2050]
- $899 (Save $600)
- Asus ROG Flow Z13 13.3″ WQXGA 165Hz Gaming Laptop (13th Gen Intel i9) [GeForce RTX 2050]
- $2299 (Save $1000)
- MSI Stealth 14 Studio 14″ QHD+ 240Hz Gaming Laptop (13th Gen Intel i7)[GeForce RTX 4060]
- $2377 (Save $1122)
- Asus TUF F15 15.6″ FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (1TB)[GeForce RTX 3050]
- $1499 (Save $800)
- Asus ROG Strix G16 16″ WUXGA 165Hz Gaming Laptop (13th Gen Intel i5)[GeForce RTX 4050]
- $1949 (Save $750)
- MSI Raider GE68HX 16″ QHD+ 240Hz Gaming Laptop (13th Gen Intel i7)[GeForce RTX 4070]
- $3374 (Save $1125)
- HP Victus 15.6″ Full HD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (13th Gen Intel i7)[GeForce RTX 4060]
- $1869 (Save $30)
JB Hi-Fi Boxing Day Sale gaming accessories deals
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro X Wireless Gaming Headset
- $499 (Save $236)
- PS5 PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller Midnight Black
- $79 (Save $10)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Gaming Headset
- $299 (Save $100)
- Logitech G535 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset (Black)
- $189 (Save $80)
- Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Optical Gaming Keyboard (Clicky Purple Switch)
- $139 (Save $60)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset
- $279 (Save $70)
- SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Gaming Keyboard
- $299 (Save $100)
- Razer Viper V2 Pro Ultra-lightweight Wireless Esports Mouse Black Edition
- $199 (Save $60)
- HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Red Switch Linear)
- $125 (Save $54)
- HyperX QuadCast USB Condenser Gaming Microphone
- $154 (Save $65)
- SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gaming Keyboard
- $349 (Save $100)
- Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse (White)
- $64 (Save $35)
- SteelSeries APEX PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
- $339 (Save $100)
There’s bound to be a heap more deals in the JB Hi-Fi Black Friday sale once we get closer to the actual big day, and we’ll be keeping an eye out for the best bargains on gaming gear, consoles, and games as they come through. You can check out our roundup of all the early bird Boxing Day sales here as well, if you’re itching to get yourself a treat for a great price, or have some last-minute Christmas gift shopping to do on a budget.
Happy shopping, gamers!
Lead Image Credit: Getty Images
Leave a Reply