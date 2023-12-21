JB Hi-Fi’s Boxing Day Sale Is Already Live, With Some Great Gaming Deals Available Now

Ah, Boxing Day sales. Clear of Christmas, they’re the big sale event of the year where it’s extra socially acceptable to buy little treats for yourself, rather than as gifts – and why shouldn’t you, honestly? There’s still five days until Boxing Day actually starts, but JB Hi-Fi has dropped their early bird End Of Year Madness deals already, with their sale running online and in-store until 3 January.

While we might see more gaming bargains from the JB Hi-Fi Boxing Day sale as we get to, you know, actual Boxing Day, they’ve already got some pretty solid deals on gaming laptops and accessories, as well as a sweet little discount on Nintendo eShop gift cards (okay, this one might be a solid gift idea) – although these look to be sold out for the time being, so keep an eye out for a restock!

We’ve rounded up some of the best offers available during the JB Hi-Fi Boxing Day sale for your perusal – check them out below.

JB Hi-Fi Boxing Day Sale gaming laptop deals

JB Hi-Fi Boxing Day Sale gaming accessories deals

There’s bound to be a heap more deals in the JB Hi-Fi Black Friday sale once we get closer to the actual big day, and we’ll be keeping an eye out for the best bargains on gaming gear, consoles, and games as they come through. You can check out our roundup of all the early bird Boxing Day sales here as well, if you’re itching to get yourself a treat for a great price, or have some last-minute Christmas gift shopping to do on a budget.

Happy shopping, gamers!

Lead Image Credit: Getty Images