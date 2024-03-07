Our Top Gaming Picks From The JB HI-Fi March Madness Sale?

JB Hi-Fi is holding a mega March Madness sale, and there’s more gaming deals on offer than you can poke a stick at. After a quiet couple of months on the sale front post-Boxing Day, the major retailer has struck down prices on gaming laptops, consoles, accessories, and games themselves. For those among us already dreaming about what ridiculous shit we can cop when tax return time comes around, it looks like treat time has come early.
The JB Hi-Fi sale is running from today until 13 March online and in-store, so there’s less than a week to cop a bargain on a whole range of gaming products and games before it’s over. You can check out the full lineup of discounted products here, but we’ve also got you covered – we’ve rounded up the best deals of the bunch for you, our beloved savvy readers.
Here’s the best JB Hi-Fi March Madness sale gaming deals available now:
Best JB Hi-Fi March Madness Sale Deals
JB Hi-Fi March Madness Sale Gaming Laptops & Consoles
- PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle
- $909 (Save $50)
- Nintendo Switch Console OLED Model Mario Red Edition
- $519 (Save $20)
- ROG Ally Gaming Handheld Console 512GB
- $1099 (Save $200)
- Asus TUF Gaming F15 15.6″ FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (Intel i5/16GB)[GeForce RTX 2050]
- $1199 (Save $400)
- MSI Cyborg 15 15.6″ FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (13th Gen Intel i7) [GeForce RTX 4050]
- $1649 (Save $550)
- HP Victus 15.6″ Full HD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (Intel i5)[GeForce RTX 2050]
- $1099 (Save $400)
- Lenovo LOQ 15″ Full HD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (Intel i5)[GeForce RTX 2050]
- $1199 (Save $300)
- MSI Thin GF63 15.6″ Full HD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (Intel i7)(GeForce RTX 2050)
- $1274 (Save $425)
- HP Victus 15.6″ Full HD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (13th Gen Intel i7)[GeForce RTX 4060]
- $1899 (Save $600)
- Dell Gaming G15 15.6″ FHD 165Hz Gaming Laptop (13th Gen Intel i7) [GeForce RTX 4060]
- $2239 (Save $560)
- MSI Cyborg 15 15.6″ FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (13th Gen Intel i7)[GeForce RTX 4060]
- $1874 (Save $625)
JB Hi-Fi March Madness Sale Games
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PS5)
- $49 (Save $20)
- The Crew Motorfest (PS5)
- $49 (Save $10)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS5)
- $19 (Save $50)
- Super Mario RPG (Nintendo Switch)
- $64 (Save $5)
- Dead Island 2 Day One Edition with Bonus Zombie Tarot Cards (Xbox Series X)
- $49 (Save $40)
- Hogwarts Legacy (Xbox Series X)
- $69 (Save $20)
- Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5)
- $59 (Save $30)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition (Xbox Series X)
- $99 (Save $10)
- Gotham Knights (Xbox Series X)
- $29 (Save $20)
There’s plenty more great deals available during the JB Hi-Fi sale, including a range of 2 for $30 games, 20% off MSI monitors, and more. If you’re on the hunt for a bargain this month, you’re in luck – but get in quick before the sale ends next week.
Cop anything good from the JB Hi-Fi sale? Let us know in the comments – share your shiny new toys with us!
Image: JB Hi-Fi
