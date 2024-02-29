The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon for $85, Persona 3 Reload for $89 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $67.99.
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.
Table of contents
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch game deals
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – now $55 (down from $79.95)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – now $59 (down from $69.95)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – now $51.70 (down from $69.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – now $67.99 (down from $89.95)
- Mario Party Superstars – now $69 (down from $79.95)
- Persona 5 Tactica – now $64.95 (down from $99.95)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – now $29 (down from $69)
- Pikmin 4 – now $57.99 (down from $79.95)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack – now $79 (down from $99.95)
- Super Mario RPG – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- WarioWare: Move It! – now $59 (down from $69.95)
Switch accessory deals
- SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC (128GB) – now $19.70 (down from $39)
- SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC (256GB) – now $31.49 (down from $79)
PS5 gaming deals
PS5 game deals
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – now $85 (down from $109.95)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora – now $69 (down from $109.95)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – now $84 (down from $109.95)
- Diablo IV – now $68.99 (down from $109.95)
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth – now $99 (down from $119.95)
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- The Last of Us: Part II Remastered – now $69 (down from $79.95)
- Mortal Kombat 1 – now $79.95 (down from $109.95)
- Persona 5 Tactica – now $64.95 (down from $99.95)
- Spider-Man 2 – now $98 (down from $124.95)
- Street Fighter 6 – now $74 (down from $109.95)
- Super Bomberman R2 – now $39.95 (down from $79.95)
- Tekken 8 – now $99 (down from $119.95)
PS5 accessory deals
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Cosmic Red) – now $99 (down from $119)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – now $85 (down from $109.95)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- The Crew Motorfest – now $56.05 (down from $109.95)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition – now $89 (down from $99.95)
- Elden Ring – now $74 (down from $109.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $19.01 (down from $109.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $13.95 (down from $19.95)
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- Mortal Kombat 1 – now $65.95 (down from $109.95)
- Persona 3 Reload – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- Tekken 8 – now $99 (down from $119.95)
- Starfield – now $99 (down from $119.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $69 (down from $109.95)
- Street Fighter 6 – now $89.95 (down from $109.95)
- Super Bomberman R2 – now $39.95 (down from $79.95)
Xbox game deals
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $339 (down from $499)
- Logitech G923 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $458 (down from $599)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G – now $306.74 (down from $549)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D – now $498.79 (down from $729)
- AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D – now $575 with the promo code FEBSAVE (down from $625)
- AMD Ryzen 9 7900X – now $659 with the promo code FEBSAVE (down from $709)
- AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D – now $969 with the promo code FEBSAVE (down from $1,069)
- Crucial SATA 2.5″ SSD (2TB) – now $189 (down from $265)
- Kingston NV2 M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (1TB) – now $98 (down from $125)
- Sabrent Rocket M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (1TB) – now $132.99 (down from $159.99)
- Samsung T7 Sheild SSD (2TB) – now $249 (down from $389)
- Samsung T7 Sheild SSD (4TB) – now $415 (down from $649)
- Zotac RTX 4070 Super Twin Edge 12GB OC Graphics Card – now $1,119 with the promo code FEBSAVE (down from $1,249)
Gaming headset deals
- Corsair HS80 RGB Gaming Headset –now $189 (down from $249)
- Corsair Virtuoso Pro Gaming Headset –now $263 (down from $329)
- EPOS Sennheiser H3 Hybrid Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset –now $110.88 (down from $259)
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Headset –now $95 (down from $139)
- HyperX Cloud II Headset –now $109 (down from $159)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha S Headset –now $139 (down from $199)
- Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset –now $195 (down from $279.95)
- SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headset –now $269 (down from $399)
Keyboard deals
- Corsair K70 PRO RGB Optical Gaming Keyboard – now $239 (down from $299)
- HP Omen Spacer Wireless TKL Gaming Keyboard – now $149 (down from $269)
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core PBT TKL Keyboard (Red Switch) – now $134 (down from $179)
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core PBT Keyboard (Red Switch) – now $141 (down from $189)
- Logitech G512 Mechanical Keyboard – now $141.95 (down from $219.95)
- Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL Optical Keyboard (Linear Red Switch) – now $209.97 (down from $349)
- Razer DeathStalker V2 Optical Keyboard (Linear Red Switch) – now $164.65 (down from $279)
- SteelSeries Apex 5 Mechanical Keyboard (Blue Switch) – now $169.20 (down from $269)
- SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical Keyboard (Red Switch) – now $195 (down from $369)
Mice deals
- Corsair Darkstar MMO Mouse – now $209 (down from $249)
- Corsair Scimitar Elite RGB Mouse – now $174.12 (down from $239)
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste Mouse – now $104 (down from $139)
- Logitech MX Anywhere 3S Mouse – now $99 (down from $139.95)
- Logitech G G502 Mouse – now $73.89 (down from $149)
- Logitech G G502 X Plus Mouse – now $179 (down from $299.95)
- SteelSeries Wireless Prime Mouse – now $49.01 (down from $139)
- SteelSeries Rival Prime Wireless Mouse – now $74 (down from $229)
- SteelSeries Prime Mini Wired Mouse – now $57.80 (down from $159)
- SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wired 9-Button Mouse (66g) – now $132.76 (down from $169)
Monitor deals
- Acer 27″ FHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $219 (down from $299)
- Acer Nitro 27″ QHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $259 (down from $329)
- LG 32″ FHD Monitor – now $249 (down from $399)
- LG UltraGear 32″ QHD Monitor – now $399 (down from $419)
- MSI 32″ FHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $329 (down from $474)
- Samsung 32″ UHD 4K Monitor – now $499 (down from $699)
- Samsung 27″ Odyssey G51C QHD Monitor – now $377 (down from $499)
Wi-Fi router and other accessory deals
- Elgato Cam Link 4K Capture Card – now $115 (down from $159)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Home Mesh Router – now $176.12 (down from $269.99)
- HyperX QuadCast S Microphone – now $199 (down from $299)
- Razer Kiyo Webcam – now $94.95 (down from $184.95)
- Razer Kiyo X Webcam – now $66.95 (down from $139)
- Razer Seiren X Microphone – now $62.30 (down from $139)
- TP-Link AX1800 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router (2 pack) – now $249 (down from $299)
The Cheapest NBN 1000 Plans
Looking to bump up your internet connection and save a few bucks? Here are the cheapest plans available.
Leave a Reply