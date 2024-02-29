The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.

Today’s highlights include Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon for $85, Persona 3 Reload for $89 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $67.99.

Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.

Nintendo Switch gaming deals

Image: Nintendo

Switch game deals

Switch accessory deals

PS5 gaming deals

Image: Bandai Namco

PS5 game deals

PS5 accessory deals

Xbox One and Series X gaming deals

Image: Bandai Namco

Xbox game deals

Xbox game deals

PC gaming deals

CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals

Image: Sabrent

Gaming headset deals

Image: EPOS

Keyboard deals

Image: Razer

Mice deals

Image: SteelSeries

Monitor deals

Image: Samsung

Wi-Fi router and other accessory deals

Image: HyperX