JB Hi-Fi Has Some Cracking Gaming Deals This Week

One of the golden rules of gaming: There’s always a discount. And being one of Australia’s biggest retailers JB Hi-Fi has plenty of bargains, including Death Stranding for $19, Borderlands 3 for $19, Spider-Man for $19, Red Dead Redemption 2 on sale, a disc version of Final Fantasy VII Remake for $29, and if you’re willing to take the plunge now, Cyberpunk 2077 on Sony consoles.
The deals aren’t directly advertised on the JB Hi-Fi main page, but if you go digging you can eventually get a breakdown of everything that’s on sale. There’s almost 200 games and bits of gaming gear with heavy discounts right now, with plenty of games available for under $20 if you need a bargain.
Here’s the pick of the bunch so far:
- Darksiders 3 (PS4, Xbox): $5
- Gauntlet (PC): $5
- Shenmue 3 (PS4): $10
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 (PS4, Xbox): $10
- Drone Championship League – The Game (PS4, Xbox): $10
- GRID (PS4, Xbox): $15
- Darksiders Genesis (PC): $15
- Death Stranding (PS4): $19
- Borderlands 3 (PS4, Xbox): $19
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4): $19
- Tekken 7 (PS4): $19
- Rainbow 6: Siege (PS4, PS5): $19
- Predator Hunting Grounds (PS4): $19
- Dreams (PS4): $19
- Blair Witch (PS4, Xbox): $19
- MediEvil (PS4): $19
- Concrete Genie (PS4, PSVR): $19
- PUBG (PS4): $19
- Knack 2 (PS4): $19
- Everybody’s Golf (PS4): $19
- The Order 1886 (PS4): 19
- Helldivers Super-Earth Ultimate Edition (PS4): $19
- Darksiders Genesis (PS4, Xbox): $24
- LEGO Jurassic World (PS4, Xbox): $24
- Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4): $29
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4): $29
- Wreckfest (PS4): $29
- Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning (PS4, Xbox): $29
- Remnant From the Ashes (Xbox, PS4): $29
- Tropico 6 (PS4, Xbox): $29
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox): $39
- Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4, Xbox): $39
- The Outer Worlds (PS4): $39
- Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Switch): $39
- Destroy All Humans! (PS4): $39
- Watch Dogs Legion (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X): $49
- Marvel’s Avengers (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox): $49
- Ghost of Tsushima (PS4, PS5): $49
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox, Switch): $49
- Fast & Furious Crossroads (PS4): $49
- Maneater (PS5): $49
- Mafia Trilogy (Xbox): $49
- Empire of Sin (PS4, Xbox, Switch): $49
- Project CARS 3 (Xbox): $49
- Pathfinder Kingmaker (PS4): $49
- Desperados 3 (PS4, Xbox): $49
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PC): $59
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, Xbox): $69
If you’re after some gaming hardware, there’s some good picks available too:
- Corsair HS35 Carbon Stereo Wired Gaming Headset: $57
- Corsair Harpoon RGB Pro Gaming Mouse: $55
- X Rocker GR Nintendo Yoshi/Luigi/Bowser/Mario Gaming Chairs: $129
- Elgato Wave 1 USB Condenser Microphone: $189
- Elgato Wave 3 USB Condenser Microphone: $239
- Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless (White): $279
The Corsair headsets are decent offerings if you just need a super cheap headset. Just keep in mind that the microphone isn’t likely to survive too long, especially if they’re being used by kids who tend to bash their equipment a lot.
As an added note, don’t forget to browse JB Hi-Fi’s range of PC games. There’s some surprisingly good deals there, like Gauntlet for $5 and Darksiders Genesis for $15. The Bureau: Xcom Declassified for $15 is a fun romp, and it’s about $6 cheaper than what you’d pay online.
