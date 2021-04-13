See Games Differently

JB Hi-Fi Has Some Cracking Gaming Deals This Week

Alex Walker

Published 2 mins ago: April 13, 2021 at 11:32 am
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Screenshot: Harvey Hill (Email)
One of the golden rules of gaming: There’s always a discount. And being one of Australia’s biggest retailers JB Hi-Fi has plenty of bargains, including Death Stranding for $19, Borderlands 3 for $19, Spider-Man for $19, Red Dead Redemption 2 on sale, a disc version of Final Fantasy VII Remake for $29, and if you’re willing to take the plunge now, Cyberpunk 2077 on Sony consoles.

The deals aren’t directly advertised on the JB Hi-Fi main page, but if you go digging you can eventually get a breakdown of everything that’s on sale. There’s almost 200 games and bits of gaming gear with heavy discounts right now, with plenty of games available for under $20 if you need a bargain.

Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Gabriel Esteves – Email)

Here’s the pick of the bunch so far:

  • Darksiders 3 (PS4, Xbox): $5
  • Gauntlet (PC): $5
  • Shenmue 3 (PS4): $10
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 (PS4, Xbox): $10
  • Drone Championship League – The Game (PS4, Xbox): $10
  • GRID (PS4, Xbox): $15
  • Darksiders Genesis (PC): $15
  • Death Stranding (PS4): $19
  • Borderlands 3 (PS4, Xbox): $19
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4): $19
  • Tekken 7 (PS4): $19
  • Rainbow 6: Siege (PS4, PS5): $19
  • Predator Hunting Grounds (PS4): $19
  • Dreams (PS4): $19
  • Blair Witch (PS4, Xbox): $19
  • MediEvil (PS4): $19
  • Concrete Genie (PS4, PSVR): $19
  • PUBG (PS4): $19
  • Knack 2 (PS4): $19
  • Everybody’s Golf (PS4): $19
  • The Order 1886 (PS4): 19
  • Helldivers Super-Earth Ultimate Edition (PS4): $19
  • Darksiders Genesis (PS4, Xbox): $24
  • LEGO Jurassic World (PS4, Xbox): $24
  • Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4): $29
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4): $29
  • Wreckfest (PS4): $29
  • Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning (PS4, Xbox): $29
  • Remnant From the Ashes (Xbox, PS4): $29
  • Tropico 6 (PS4, Xbox): $29
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox): $39
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4, Xbox): $39
  • The Outer Worlds (PS4): $39
  • Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Switch): $39
  • Destroy All Humans! (PS4): $39
  • Watch Dogs Legion (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X): $49
  • Marvel’s Avengers (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox): $49
  • Ghost of Tsushima (PS4, PS5): $49
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox, Switch): $49
  • Fast & Furious Crossroads (PS4): $49
  • Maneater (PS5): $49
  • Mafia Trilogy (Xbox): $49
  • Empire of Sin (PS4, Xbox, Switch): $49
  • Project CARS 3 (Xbox): $49
  • Pathfinder Kingmaker (PS4): $49
  • Desperados 3 (PS4, Xbox): $49
  • Cyberpunk 2077 (PC): $59
  • Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, Xbox): $69

If you’re after some gaming hardware, there’s some good picks available too:

  • Corsair HS35 Carbon Stereo Wired Gaming Headset: $57
  • Corsair Harpoon RGB Pro Gaming Mouse: $55
  • X Rocker GR Nintendo Yoshi/Luigi/Bowser/Mario Gaming Chairs: $129
  • Elgato Wave 1 USB Condenser Microphone: $189
  • Elgato Wave 3 USB Condenser Microphone: $239
  • Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless (White): $279

The Corsair headsets are decent offerings if you just need a super cheap headset. Just keep in mind that the microphone isn’t likely to survive too long, especially if they’re being used by kids who tend to bash their equipment a lot.

As an added note, don’t forget to browse JB Hi-Fi’s range of PC games. There’s some surprisingly good deals there, like Gauntlet for $5 and Darksiders Genesis for $15. The Bureau: Xcom Declassified for $15 is a fun romp, and it’s about $6 cheaper than what you’d pay online.

