JB Hi-Fi Has Some Cracking Gaming Deals This Week

One of the golden rules of gaming: There’s always a discount. And being one of Australia’s biggest retailers JB Hi-Fi has plenty of bargains, including Death Stranding for $19, Borderlands 3 for $19, Spider-Man for $19, Red Dead Redemption 2 on sale, a disc version of Final Fantasy VII Remake for $29, and if you’re willing to take the plunge now, Cyberpunk 2077 on Sony consoles.

The deals aren’t directly advertised on the JB Hi-Fi main page, but if you go digging you can eventually get a breakdown of everything that’s on sale. There’s almost 200 games and bits of gaming gear with heavy discounts right now, with plenty of games available for under $20 if you need a bargain.

Here’s the pick of the bunch so far:

Darksiders 3 (PS4, Xbox): $5

Gauntlet (PC): $5

Shenmue 3 (PS4): $10

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 (PS4, Xbox): $10

Drone Championship League – The Game (PS4, Xbox): $10

GRID (PS4, Xbox): $15

Darksiders Genesis (PC): $15

Death Stranding (PS4): $19

Borderlands 3 (PS4, Xbox): $19

Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4): $19

Tekken 7 (PS4): $19

Rainbow 6: Siege (PS4, PS5): $19

Predator Hunting Grounds (PS4): $19

Dreams (PS4): $19

Blair Witch (PS4, Xbox): $19

MediEvil (PS4): $19

Concrete Genie (PS4, PSVR): $19

PUBG (PS4): $19

Knack 2 (PS4): $19

Everybody’s Golf (PS4): $19

The Order 1886 (PS4): 19

Helldivers Super-Earth Ultimate Edition (PS4): $19

Darksiders Genesis (PS4, Xbox): $24

LEGO Jurassic World (PS4, Xbox): $24

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4): $29

Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4): $29

Wreckfest (PS4): $29

Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning (PS4, Xbox): $29

Remnant From the Ashes (Xbox, PS4): $29

Tropico 6 (PS4, Xbox): $29

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox): $39

Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4, Xbox): $39

The Outer Worlds (PS4): $39

Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Switch): $39

Destroy All Humans! (PS4): $39

Watch Dogs Legion (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X): $49

Marvel’s Avengers (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox): $49

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4, PS5): $49

Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox, Switch): $49

Fast & Furious Crossroads (PS4): $49

Maneater (PS5): $49

Mafia Trilogy (Xbox): $49

Empire of Sin (PS4, Xbox, Switch): $49

Project CARS 3 (Xbox): $49

Pathfinder Kingmaker (PS4): $49

Desperados 3 (PS4, Xbox): $49

Cyberpunk 2077 (PC): $59

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, Xbox): $69

If you’re after some gaming hardware, there’s some good picks available too:

Corsair HS35 Carbon Stereo Wired Gaming Headset: $57

Corsair Harpoon RGB Pro Gaming Mouse: $55

X Rocker GR Nintendo Yoshi/Luigi/Bowser/Mario Gaming Chairs: $129

Elgato Wave 1 USB Condenser Microphone: $189

Elgato Wave 3 USB Condenser Microphone: $239

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless (White): $279

The Corsair headsets are decent offerings if you just need a super cheap headset. Just keep in mind that the microphone isn’t likely to survive too long, especially if they’re being used by kids who tend to bash their equipment a lot.

As an added note, don’t forget to browse JB Hi-Fi’s range of PC games. There’s some surprisingly good deals there, like Gauntlet for $5 and Darksiders Genesis for $15. The Bureau: Xcom Declassified for $15 is a fun romp, and it’s about $6 cheaper than what you’d pay online.