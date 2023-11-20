JB Hi-Fi’s Black Friday Sale Has Some Banger Discounts On Games And Consoles

JB Hi-Fi’s Black Friday ‘Mega Price Blitz’ sale has started and there’s a whole heap of solid gaming deals and absolute bargains to pick up on games, accessories, and consoles. Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or getting started on your Christmas gift shopping, there’s plenty of banger deals to get around online and in-store at JB Hi-Fi.

If the honestly huge amount of sale items seems a bit overwhelming, we’ve got you sorted with a roundup of some of the best deals going at JB Hi-Fi currently. Get in quick, though – the Black Friday sale is only running until next Monday, November 27.

Consoles

Games

Accessories

There’s plenty more slashed prices where that came from in JB Hi-Fi’s Black Friday sale, with all the deals available to check out online now and in-store shopping hours extended to 8pm so you can get your evening bargain hunting fix all week.

Is there any deals from JB Hi-Fi’s sale that you’re eyeing off, or games you wish got a look-in? Let us know in the comments.

Lead Image Credit: Santa Monica Studio / Nintendo / Sony