JB Hi-Fi’s Black Friday Sale Has Some Banger Discounts On Games And Consoles

JB Hi-Fi’s Black Friday ‘Mega Price Blitz’ sale has started and there’s a whole heap of solid gaming deals and absolute bargains to pick up on games, accessories, and consoles. Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or getting started on your Christmas gift shopping, there’s plenty of banger deals to get around online and in-store at JB Hi-Fi.
If the honestly huge amount of sale items seems a bit overwhelming, we’ve got you sorted with a roundup of some of the best deals going at JB Hi-Fi currently. Get in quick, though – the Black Friday sale is only running until next Monday, November 27.
Consoles
- PlayStation 5 Console
- $679 (Save $120)
- Xbox Series X Console Diablo IV Bundle
- $695 (Save $154)
- Xbox Series X 1TB Console
- $645 (Save $154)
- ROG Ally Gaming Handheld
- $1099 (Save $200)
Games
- God of War Ragnarök (PS5)
- $64 (Save $45)
- Sonic Superstars (Xbox Series X)
- $54 (Save 25)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5)
- $99 (Save $10)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo Switch)
- $64 (Save $5)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS5)
- $49 (Save $20)
- The Legend of Zelda:Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
- $74 (save $5)
- Lords of the Fallen (Xbox Series X)
- $59 (Save $40)
- Mortal Kombat 1 SteelCase Edition (PS5)
- $59 (Save $30)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5)
- $49 (Save $50)
- Immortals of Aveum (Xbox Series X)
- $34 (Save $55)
- Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox Series X)
- $29 (save $30)
- It Takes Two (Nintendo Switch)
- $24 (Save $35)
- The Last Of Us Part I (PS5)
- $69 (Save $40)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (PS5)
- $69 (Save $40)
- Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)
- $64 (Save $35)
Accessories
- PS5 PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller Cosmic Red
- $79 (Save $40)
- Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black
- $69 (Save $20)
- Logitech G502 X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse (Black)
- $124 (Save $125)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Gaming Headset
- $279 (Save $120)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro X Wireless Gaming Headset
- $499 (Save $236)
- Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset (Black)
- $77 (Save $33)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset
- $279 (Save $70)
- SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Gaming Keyboard
- $289 (Save $110)
- SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gaming Keyboard
- $349 (Save $100)
- Corsair K65 RGB MINI 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard White (Cherry MX)
- $139 (save $40)
- Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Optical Gaming Keyboard Mercury Edition (Linear Red Switch)
- $159 (Save $60)
- Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Ergonomic Wireless Gaming Mouse
- $219 (Save $70)
- Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 Black
- $185 (Save $54)
There’s plenty more slashed prices where that came from in JB Hi-Fi’s Black Friday sale, with all the deals available to check out online now and in-store shopping hours extended to 8pm so you can get your evening bargain hunting fix all week.
Is there any deals from JB Hi-Fi’s sale that you’re eyeing off, or games you wish got a look-in? Let us know in the comments.
Lead Image Credit: Santa Monica Studio / Nintendo / Sony
