Big W’s Black Friday Sale Has Huge Discounts On Consoles And Games

Big W is having an absolutely huge Black Friday sale right now on gaming gear, consoles, and massive titles, and if I were you, I wouldn’t want to miss out. As brands across Australia drop their Black Friday deals, this sale is a standout – the amount of great stuff being discounted is almost overwhelming.

While there’s plenty of tech, homewares, and toys also on sale at Big W right now, the gaming sale is where it’s at. Luckily for you, we’ve sorted through over 400 products either on sale or sold as a special Black Friday exclusive product to find the tastiest deals to treat yourself (or the gamers in your life) for less. 

Just be sure to get in quick — Big W aren’t known for holding onto a lot of stock. In the event these deals do sell out, we’ve also included links where Amazon Australia is matching the sale price so you can still score a gaming bargain.

Big W Black Friday Sale: Consoles and Console Bundles

Big W Black Friday Sale: Games

Big W Black Friday Sale: Controllers, Peripherals, & Accessories

Big W Black Friday Sale: Weird and Wonderful Gamer Furniture

There’s even more where that came from in the Big W Black Friday sale, available online and in-store all this week while stocks last.

Lead Image Credit: Big W / Nintendo / Sony / Kotaku Australia

