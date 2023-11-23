Big W’s Black Friday Sale Has Huge Discounts On Consoles And Games

Big W is having an absolutely huge Black Friday sale right now on gaming gear, consoles, and massive titles, and if I were you, I wouldn’t want to miss out. As brands across Australia drop their Black Friday deals, this sale is a standout – the amount of great stuff being discounted is almost overwhelming.
While there’s plenty of tech, homewares, and toys also on sale at Big W right now, the gaming sale is where it’s at. Luckily for you, we’ve sorted through over 400 products either on sale or sold as a special Black Friday exclusive product to find the tastiest deals to treat yourself (or the gamers in your life) for less.
Just be sure to get in quick — Big W aren’t known for holding onto a lot of stock. In the event these deals do sell out, we’ve also included links where Amazon Australia is matching the sale price so you can still score a gaming bargain.
Big W Black Friday Sale: Consoles and Console Bundles
- PlayStation 5 Console + Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle
- $679 (Save $225)
- Nintendo Switch OLED Console White + Mario Kart 8 + 3 Month Online Subscription Bundle
- $539
- Xbox Series X 1TB Console
- $649 (Save $150 – price matched on Amazon)
- PlayStation VR2 PSVR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle
- $849 (Save $110 – price matched on Amazon)
- Xbox Series X and Diablo IV Bundle
- $719 (Save $130)
- Xbox Series X and Forza Horizon 5 Bundle
- $719 (Save $130)
- Nintendo Switch Lite – Coral
- $299 (Save $30 – price matched on Amazon)
- PlayStation VR2 PSVR2
- $829 (Save $50)
- PlayStation 5 Disc Console
- $799
- Nintendo Switch Lite – Animal Crossing: New Horizons Timmy & Tommy Aloha Edition
- $329
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model Mario Red Edition
- $449
Big W Black Friday Sale: Games
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
- $59 (price matched on Amazon)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo Switch)
- $64 (Save $5 – price matched on Amazon)
- Final Fantasy XVI (PlayStation 5)
- $59 (Save $35 – price matched on Amazon)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Xbox)
- $49 (Save $20)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PlayStation 5)
- $49 (Save $20)
- Horizon Forbidden West (PlayStation 5)
- $54 (Save $55)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo Switch)
- $59 (Save $10)
- Elden Ring (Xbox)
- $59 (Save $15)
- Sonic Superstars (PlayStation 5)
- $49 (Save $40)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Xbox Series X)
- $49 (Save $50)
- Lords of the Fallen (Xbox Series X)
- $59 (Save $40)
- Pokemon Violet (Nintendo Switch)
- $59 (Save $10)
- Pokemon Scarlet (Nintendo Switch)
- $59 (Save $10)
- The Last Of Us Part I (PlayStation 5)
- $69 (Save $40)
- Gotham Knights (PlayStation 5)
- $29 (Save $60)
- Mortal Kombat 1 (Nintendo Switch)
- $69 (Save $20)
- Mortal Kombat 1 (PlayStation 5)
- $59 (Save $40)
- Mortal Kombat 1: Premium Edition with Exclusive Decals (Xbox Series X)
- $89 (Save $60)
- F1 23 (Xbox)
- $49 (Save $50)
- Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox Series X)
- $25 (Save $24)
Big W Black Friday Sale: Controllers, Peripherals, & Accessories
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair – Neon Green + Pink
- $94 (Save $25)
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair – Neon
- $94 (Save $25)
- PS4 DualShock Wireless V2 Controller – Glacier White
- $79 (Save $10)
- PS4 DualShock Wireless V2 Controller – Midnight Blue
- $79 (Save $20)
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller – Volcanic Red
- $75 (Save $44)
- PowerA Nano Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S – Black
- $49 (Save $10)
- PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Pikachu Ecstatic
- $49 (Save $30)
- Backbone One – PlayStation Edition Mobile Gaming Controller for Android
- $118 (Save $61)
- PowerA Slim Case for Nintendo Switch – Battle-Ready Link
- $19 (Save $10)
- Logitech G502X Gaming Mouse – White
- $74.50 (Save $74.50)
- Logitech G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
- $90 (Save $39)
- Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse – Black
- $49.50 (Save $49.50)
Big W Black Friday Sale: Weird and Wonderful Gamer Furniture
- Sonic Bean Bag Cloud Chair – Blue
- $59 (Save $10)
- Minecraft Bean Bag Puff Chair – Green
- $59 (Save $20)
- X Rocker Basecamp Double TV Gaming Bed – Black
- $466.65 (Save $82.35)
- X Rocker Cerberus Gaming Bed in a Box – Single – Red
- $271.15 (Save $47.85)
- X Rocker HQ High-Sleeper Gaming Bed with Desk
- $509.15 (Save $89.85)
There’s even more where that came from in the Big W Black Friday sale, available online and in-store all this week while stocks last.
