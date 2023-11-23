Big W’s Black Friday Sale Has Huge Discounts On Consoles And Games

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Big W is having an absolutely huge Black Friday sale right now on gaming gear, consoles, and massive titles, and if I were you, I wouldn’t want to miss out. As brands across Australia drop their Black Friday deals, this sale is a standout – the amount of great stuff being discounted is almost overwhelming.

While there’s plenty of tech, homewares, and toys also on sale at Big W right now, the gaming sale is where it’s at. Luckily for you, we’ve sorted through over 400 products either on sale or sold as a special Black Friday exclusive product to find the tastiest deals to treat yourself (or the gamers in your life) for less.

Just be sure to get in quick — Big W aren’t known for holding onto a lot of stock. In the event these deals do sell out, we’ve also included links where Amazon Australia is matching the sale price so you can still score a gaming bargain.

Big W Black Friday Sale: Consoles and Console Bundles

Big W Black Friday Sale: Games

Big W Black Friday Sale: Controllers, Peripherals, & Accessories

Big W Black Friday Sale: Weird and Wonderful Gamer Furniture

There’s even more where that came from in the Big W Black Friday sale, available online and in-store all this week while stocks last.

Want more Black Friday 2023 deals?

Check out more of Kotaku Australia’s Black Friday 2023 sale round-ups below:

Lead Image Credit: Big W / Nintendo / Sony / Kotaku Australia