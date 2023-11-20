The Black Friday sales have begun, meaning that you can get PlayStation games, accessories, and even a PS5 for cheap this week.
Amazon Australia has discounts on a variety of PS4 and PS5 games, with prices being slashed up to 77 per cent during Black Friday. If you’ve got enough games, but need a new controller, the DualSense wireless controllers are currently $75, which is a steal. You can even get the PlayStation VR2 on sale, with up to 13 per cent off the headset.
There are so many sales that we’ve gone and done the hard yards for you, so all you need to do is read through our list to find out what’s worth spending your hard-earned cash on.
Table of contents
The best Black Friday 2023 deals for PS5 consoles
PlayStation 5 consoles have been near-impossible to get your mitts on over the last two years, but now that most people have one, they aren’t flying off the shelves anymore. If you’ve waited this long to nab a PS5, now’s your shot as the console is on sale for 15 per cent off during the Black Friday sales.
- PlayStation 5 Console – now $679 (down from $799.95)
The best Black Friday deals for PS5 games
Check out the list of discounted PS5 games for Black Friday below:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- The Crew Motorfest Standard Edition – now $61.95 (down from $109.95)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut – now $33.95 (down from $79.95)
- Demon’s Souls – now $56.95 (down from $124.95)
- Final Fantasy XVI – now $59.95 (down from $114.95)
- God of War: Ragnarok Standard Edition – now $70.95 (down from $124.95)
- Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition – now $60.95 (down from $124.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West – now $58.95 (down from $94.95)
- Just Dance 2023 – now $19.95 (down from $79.95)
- The Last Of Us Part 1 – now $69.95 (down from $124.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales – now $45.95 (down from $95.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate – now $69.85 (down from $124.95)
- The Nioh Collection – now $45.95 (down from $124.95)
- Park Beyond – now $49.95 (down from $99.95)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $56.95 (down from $124.95)
- Remnant 2 – now $51 (down from $89.95)
- Returnal – now $57 (down from $66.99)
- Sackboy A Big Adventure – now $44.95 (down from $109.95)
- Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection – now $29 (down from $79.95)
The best Black Friday deals for PS4 games
Check out the list of discounted PS4 games for Black Friday below:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Detroit Become Human – now $26.95 (down from $54.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – now $43.95 (down from $109.95)
- God Of War 3 Remastered – now $17.95 (down from $24.95)
- God of War: Ragnarok Standard Edition – now $56.95 (down from $109.95)
- Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition – now $44 (down from $109.95)
- Hogwarts Legacy – now $51 (down from $62.10)
- Horizon Forbidden West – now $39 (down from $79.95)
- The Last Of Us – now $17.95 (down from $24.95)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $25 (down from $29.95)
- Littlebigplanet 3 – now $9 (down from $24.95)
- Ratchet And Clank – now $9 (down from $24.95)
The best Black Friday PlayStation accessory deals
Those who already own a PS5 have probably noticed by now that the DualSense controller’s battery life is subpar. If you forget to charge it overnight, you’ll probably find it with a dead battery the next time you choose to play. In this scenario, it helps to have a back-up controller you can swap between for marathon gaming sessions.
If you’re interested in exploring the world of VR, the PlayStation VR2 headset is also on sale too.
- PlayStation VR2 – now $769 (down from $879.95)
- PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle – now $799 (down from $959.95)
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Cobalt Blue) – now $75 (down from $119.95)
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Cosmic Red) – now $75 (down from $119.95)
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Nova Pink) – now $75 (down from $119.95)
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Starlight Blue) – now $75 (down from $119.95)
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Volcanic Red) – now $75 (down from $119.95)
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (White) – now $79.95 (down from $109.95)
- Thrustmaster: Save up to 39 per cent on selected racing wheels.
