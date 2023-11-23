Build Up Your Collection With These Black Friday LEGO Sales

Black Friday is finally here, and LEGO is currently running a massive sale. These Black Friday offers include discounts across a range of sets and exclusive offers for LEGO Insiders members, along with the launch of its biggest Marvel set yet.
We’ve pieced together all of the best deals that are available during LEGO’s Black Friday sale.
Table of contents
Black Friday 2023 offers for LEGO Insiders
During Black Friday, LEGO is offering a few exclusive deals if you have an Insiders membership. These offers range from free gifts with purchases to discounts across a range of LEGO sets.
Here’s what LEGO has on offer for Insiders members:
- Save $80 on the Pac-Man Arcade set (now $319.99)
- Save $120 on the Batcave Shadow Box set (now $479.99)
- Save $60 on the Captain America’s Shield set (now $259.99)
- Save $50 on the Icons Corvette set (now $199.99)
- Save $35 on the Icons Tranquil Garden set (now $144.99)
- Save $50 on the Ford Mustang set (now $199.99)
- Save $75 on the Land Rover Classic Defender set (now $294.99)
- Save $50 on the Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell set (now $199.99)
- Save $55 on the Dragon of the East Palace set (now $234.99)
- Save $55 on the John Deere Skidder set (now $234.99)
- Save $80 on the Technics BMW 1000 RR set (now $309.99)
- get the Winter Market Stall with purchases of $280 or over
- get the Majisto’s Magical Workshop with purchases of $400 or over
You can sign up for an Insiders membership here.
The best deals for LEGO’s Black Friday 2023 sale
- Avatar Floating Mountains: Site 26 & RDA Samson– now $111.99 (down from $159.99)
- Avengers Advent Calendar– now $47.99 (down from $59.99)
- Brick Headz EVE & WALL-E – now $19.99 (down from $24.99)
- Brick Headz Frodo & Gollum– now $17.49 (down from $24.99)
- Brick Headz Gandalf the Grey & Balrog– now $20.99 (down from $29.99)
- Brick Headz Obi-Wan Kenobi & Darth Vader – now $23.99 (down from $29.99)
- BTS Dynamite – now $118.99 (down from $169.99)
- Icons Atari 2600– now $295.99 (down from $369.99)
- Icons Real Madrid Santiago Bernabéu Stadium– now $359.99 (down from $599.99)
- Icons Wildflower Bouquet– now $69.99 (down from $99.99)
- Ideas Table Football – now $227.99 (down from $379.99)
- Marvel Black Panther Bust– now $329.99 (down from $549.99)
- Marvel Hulkbuster – now $594.99 (down from $849.99)
- Marvel Thor’s Hammer– now $125.99 (down from $179.99)
- Marvel The New Guardians’ Ship– now $111.99 (down from $159.99)
- Peugeot 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar – now $239.99 (down from $299.99)
- Porsche 963 – now $26.39 (down from $32.99)
- Star Wars Boba Fett’s Throne Room– now $111.99 (down from $159.99)
- Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader – now $55.99 (down from $79.99)
You can check out the full range of LEGO’s Black Friday sales here.
Want more Black Friday 2023 deals?
Check out more of Kotaku Australia’s Black Friday 2023 sale round-ups below:
- Here Are All The Best And Biggest Sales For Black Friday 2023
- Save On PS5 Consoles, Games and Accessories With These Early Black Friday Deals
- Snag A Deal On Xbox Games And The Series X With These Black Friday Sales
- Give Your PC A Much-Needed Upgrade With These Black Friday Deals
- Big W’s Black Friday Sale Has Huge Discounts On Consoles And Games
- JB Hi-Fi’s Black Friday Sale Has Some Banger Discounts On Games And Consoles
- Kmart Australia’s Offering A Banger Black Friday Bargain On The Nintendo Switch OLED
Image: LEGO
Leave a Reply