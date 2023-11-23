Kmart Australia’s Offering A Banger Black Friday Bargain On The Nintendo Switch OLED

In case you haven’t spent all your Black Friday cash yet, the bargains keep on coming – Kmart is selling a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle for $449 in-store and online starting from tomorrow.

The Kmart Black Friday special bundle consists of a white Nintendo Switch OLED, Mario Kart 8, and a three month Nintendo Switch Online membership, all for $449. For reference, the Switch OLED on its own generally retails for around $539, while Mario Kart 8 sells for $69, and the membership will usually set you back around $11.95 via the Nintendo store. That’s $619.95 worth of value in one bundle – a savings of $170.95.

When and where to buy Kmart’s Black Friday Switch OLED Bundle

There’s a whole heap of other tech and homeware special buys available now as part of the Kmart Black Friday event, but the Nintendo Switch OLED bundle itself is available from 8:00am AEDT Friday, 24 November in-store and online (from 8:00am in 24 hour Kmart stores, too).

It’s worth noting that according to the Kmart Black Friday Ts&Cs, not all items will be available in all stores – you can check out the FAQ page to check which stores aren’t getting the full range in-store, although confirmation of availability of the bundle in individual stores appears to be unavailable until the deal begins tomorrow. Kmart’s FAQs also say there may be purchase limits on certain Black Friday products, although it’s not clear whether the OLED Bundle is a part of this – given how good the deal is, it’s highly possible it will be.

If Kmart’s Black Friday deal on the OLED bundle sounds right up your alley, set those alarms. Stocks are limited, so if you’re keen to cop a shiny new Switch before the holidays for yourself or as a gift, we’d recommend getting in-store tomorrow morning first thing for a bloody bargain.

Lead Image Credit: Kmart Australia / Kotaku Australia