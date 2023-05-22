Good News, The OLED Switch Is Currently Cheaper Than The Standard Model

We’ve seen some pretty juicy discounts for the PlayStation 5 running recently, and while those discounts are great and all, there is one downside: you can’t play the new Zelda on a PS5.

If you’re currently looking to jump on the Nintendo wagon but aren’t sure which edition of the Switch to pick up, and maybe wouldn’t mind a nice discount as well, we have the answer you’re looking for. The Nintendo Switch OLED Model, which usually retails for $539.95, is currently on sale for $464.95, making it cheaper than the standard Switch model ($469.95).

This Switch OLED offer comes via the official eBay page for Sydney gaming icons, The Gamesmen, and you’ll need to be an eBay Plus member while using the promo code PWESNS at check out to get the full discount. But get in quick because this code expires on May 28.

If you don’t have an eBay Plus membership, the service comes with a free 30-day trial. So if you don’t want another subscription on your plate, you can sign up for an account and cancel it before the month rolls over. Otherwise, it’s just $4.99 a month, which isn’t a bad trade-off when you’re saving up to $75 off this Switch.

Ebay is also gearing up for its annual Plus Weekend sale that’s set to start on May 25, so it’s fortuitous timing if you want to get the most out of your subscription.

Released in 2021, the Nintendo Switch OLED model built upon the features that the base model lacked. It boasts a bigger and better screen, double the internal capacity, a redesigned kickstand and improved stereo speakers.

Why should you buy the Nintendo Switch OLED Model?

The Nintendo Switch OLED is everything the baseline model should have been when it was first released back in 2017. The original model sports a screen size of only 6.2-inches, which is fine for the most part, but the difference between it and the newer model’s 7-inch OLED display is like night and day.

If the handheld picture is what matters more to you while gaming, then it’s a no-brainer to go with the Switch OLED. Its visuals are both richer and brighter, despite the fact that Nintendo kept the resolution at 720p.

The Switch OLED also features an expanded internal storage. While the original could only hold a maximum of 32GB, the OLED Model doubles it to 64GB. While the Switch’s internal storage doesn’t hold a candle to other next-gen consoles like the Xbox Series X or PS5, 64GB is still a welcome update. Although if you still don’t think that’s enough space for your game library, you can always grab a microSD card to give yourself some extra room.

If you’ve ever suffered from Wi-Fi connection issues, the addition of an Ethernet port on the dock is a true gift. No more will you need to fear losing all of those picnic items you’re trying to receive via Mystery Gift while playing Pokémon Scarlet or Violet.

Lastly, the original Switch’s kickstand was just straight-up flimsy. There’s no other word to describe it. To think that a little piece of plastic could prop up your console is foolish. Thankfully, the improved kickstand runs the length of the new Switch and features sturdier hinges, which is perfect for streaming YouTube videos or some Crunchyroll.

You can shop the Nintendo Switch OLED on sale through eBay here. Just don’t forget to use the promo code PWESNS to claim that full discount.

This article has been updated since its original publication.