You Can Currently Grab A Few Big Name Nintendo Titles For Under $60

If you’re a long-time Nintendo fan, you probably know how rare big discounts for the brand’s major titles can be. Most big deals for Switch games are usually reserved for third-party titles or massive sale events like Black Friday. It’s rare to see a first-party game like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a Wii U port released in 2017, on sale for more than $10 off, if at all.

With that in mind, there are some impressive deals available at the moment, with a lot of major Switch releases with over 25% chopped off their price tags. These deals include evergreen Nintendo Switch titles like Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Super Mario Odyssey, along with fairly recent releases like WarioWare: Get It Together, Metroid Dread and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond.

There are some great Nintendo Switch game deals available right now, and we’ve rounded up all of them for you here.

Nintendo Switch game deals under $60

Have you just finished yet another replay of Breath of the Wild and are looking for something new to play? If you’re looking to bulk up your game library, here are a few Nintendo Switch games that are currently on sale:

Other Nintendo Switch deals

If none of those games tickle your fancy, they aren’t the only Switch deals that are currently available. One of the best deals that you can currently pick up for your Nintendo Switch is this 256GB Samsung EVO Plus Micro SD that’s currently on sale for $46.99, down from $89.95. We’ve written about the importance of increasing your Switch’s internal storage capacity before, and being able to boost it from 32GB or 64GB up to 256GB for under $50 is still a great deal.

If you’re looking to pick up another pair of Joy-Cons, be it to replace your drifting ones or to just have a second set on hand, mWave is selling both the Red/Blue and Orange/Purple versions. of the controller for $99. Amazon and Catch also have the Green/Pink pair on sale for $109 too.

If you favour the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, Amazon Australia, Target and JB Hi-Fi are currently selling it for $89, down from $99.95.