Big W’s Black Friday Gaming Deals Include Nintendo Hits And More

Big W is kickstarting its Black Friday gaming sale early, with the latest monthly catalogue revealing every bargain you can grab from Wednesday onwards. There’s deals on last gen classics like Death Stranding for $20 and Marvel’s Avengers for $39, and a bunch of discounts on Nintendo Switch games and accessories.

While there’s no meaty PS5 games hitting sale just yet, there’s plenty of excellent last gen adventures on offer. Some games like Borderlands 3 are even offering free upgrades to their PS5 enhanced versions, so there’s plenty to keep you occupied on either console.

Borderlands 3 (PS4 | XBO) – $17

Days Gone (PS4) – $20

Death Stranding (PS4) – $20

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) – $59

Let’s Sing 2021 (PS4) – $39

Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4 | XBO) – $49

Marvel’s Avengers (PS4) – $39

NBA 2K21 (PS4 | XBO) – $49

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (PS4 | XBO | NS) – $29

Spider-Man (PS4) – $20

Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4 | XBO) – $39

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) – $39

Tom Clancy’s Breakpoint: Ghost Recon (PS4 | XBO) – $14

Watch Dogs: Legion (PS4 | XBO) – $59

In addition, most PlayStation Hits titles will be going for a measly $12. That includes hits like Little Big Planet 3, The Last of Us Remastered, the entire Uncharted collection and more.

If you're in need of a PlayStation Plus subscription for either your PS4 or PS5, Big W is also offering a 12-month subscription for $59.95 from November 20-30. (This will also get you free access to some first-party PlayStation titles, so double check which ones are on the list so you don't buy them twice.)

In Nintendo-related news, you'll be able to grab a Nintendo Switch console bundle for $429 from Big W this week. It includes three months of Nintendo Switch Online membership and a download token for Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Those looking for some portable handheld goodness can grab the Nintendo Switch Lite for $289.

If you're in the mood for more Nintendo-related goodness, there's also plenty of Switch games and accessories currently on sale. From fetching cases to Mario-themed controllers, deals on first party games and more, check out what's on offer.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - $64

Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $29

Bioshock: The Collection - $49

Borderlands: Legendary Collection - $49

Luigi's Mansion 3 - $64

Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle - $29

Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Games - $59

Paper Mario: The Origami King - $59

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX - $59

Pokémon Sword/Shield - $59

Ring Fit Adventure - $99

Super Mario 3D All-Stars - $64

Super Mario Odyssey - $59

The Outer Worlds - $39

Deluxe Switch Cases (Animal Crossing, Plain Black) - $29

Nintendo Switch Enhanced Wireless Controller - $79

Nintendo Switch Joy Con 2-Pack - $99

Nintendo Switch Wireless Pro Controller - $89

Big W's Black Friday sale is scheduled to go live online November 25, with products being discounted in-store from November 27. You can check out the full catalogue here.

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia throughout Black Friday week for all the latest deals on games, consoles and accessories.