Here’s JB Hi-Fi’s Black Friday Gaming Deals

This week officially marks the annual madness that is Black Friday, and naturally everyone’s favourite video game shitposters JB Hi-Fi are getting on board.

Like last year, JB tends to offer a huge amount of discounts on video games, accessories, TVs, and console bundles. It’s especially handy for those who just got a disc-based version of the PS5 or Xbox Series X, as now is a great time to get a lot of games that’ll work via backward compatibility.

JB's sales won't start until Wednesday this week, according to a shot of the full catalogue that was posted on OzBargain. Some of the headline discounts include a 20 per cent haircut on monitors, 20 per cent off gaming PCs from MSI, ASUS, HP and Lenovo, some good deals on Samsung phones and mid-range brands, a chunk of money off TVs and, naturally, discounted games.

If you're just after bargains on gaming deals and gaming accessories, well, here we go.

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday Gaming Deals

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PS4, Xbox): $59

FIFA 21 (PS4, Xbox): $39

Mafia Definitive Edition (PS4, Xbox): $39

Marvel's Avengers (PS4, Xbox): $44

NBA 2K21 (PS4, Xbox): $39

PGA Tour 2K21 (PS4, Xbox): $49

Star Wars Squadrons (PS4, Xbox): $34

Tekken 7 (PS4): $19

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 (Xbox, PS4): $49

UFC 4 (PS4, Xbox): $59

Watch Dogs Legion (PS4, Xbox): $59

Note that you're getting the last gen versions of games like NBA 2K21, so keep that in mind. Everything else will run on the PS5 and Xbox Series X just fine with the Blu-Ray disc.

There's also a lot more games going for cheap if you dig through the JB Hi-Fi website. Here's their PS4 picks, including great deals on Wolfenstein 2, Starlink: Battle for Atlas, Dishonored and a lot more.

Games below are ordered alphabetically.

11:11 Memories Retold: $19

Anthem: $4

AO Tennis: $29

Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered: $29

Batman: The Telltale Series: $19

BLACKSAD: Under The Skin: $19

Burnout Paradise Remastered: $19

Call of Duty WW2: $24

Darksiders 3: $19

Death's Gambit: $29

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided: $9

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider: $14

Dishonored 2: $9

Dishonored Definitive Edition: $9

Division 2: $19

Doom VFR (PSVR): $19

Dreamfall Chapters: $19

Fallout 76 Wastelanders: $24

Far Cry New Dawn: $19

Farming Simulator 19: $24

Final Fantasy 8 Remastered: $29

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint: $19

God oF War 3 Remastered: $24

GRID: $19

GT Sport: $24

Just Cause 4: $29

Just Dance 2020: $29

Kingdom Hearts 3: $24

Kromaia: $9

LA Noire: $29

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens: $19

Life is Strange 2: $29

Lost Sphear: $29

Mass Effect: Andromeda $5

Matterfall: $24

Mega Man 11: $19

Metal Gear Solid 5: $9

Metal Gear Survive: $9

Middle-earth: Shadow of War: $5

Mortal Kombat 11: $29

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden: $29

NBA 2K17: $9

NBA 2K18: $19

Need for Speed Payback: $14

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered: $24

Ni No Kuni 2: $29

Nioh: $24

OnRush: $24

Phar Lap: Horse Racing Challenge: $29

Prey: $9

Rage 2: $14

Rainbow 6: Siege: $19

Resident Evil 7: $24

RIME: $24

Shenmue 3: Day One Edition: $9

Spyro Reignited Trilogy: $24

Starlink: Battle for Atlas: $10

Tearaway: $24

The Bard's Tale 4: Director's Cut: $14

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited: $4

The Evil Within 2: $5

The Pillars of the Earth: $19

The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle: $29

Titan Quest: $29

Torment: Tides of Numanera: $9

Trials Rising: $19

Tropico 6: $29

Unravel 1 + 2: $10

Warhammer End Times: Vermintide: $5

Watch Dogs 2: $29

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition: $19

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus: $10

World of Final Fantasy: $24

Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest: $24

Yoku's Island Express: $19

Yooka-Laylee: $24

As for those looking for stuff to jam into their new Xbox Series X -- or wanting to build up the catalogue a little with some bargains that aren't on Xbox Game Pass, here's what you can find.

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday Xbox Deals

A lot of the PS4 titles are available through JB on Xbox too, but there's some AA games and indies that are just Xbox only. Some of those include the excellent Wipeout-esque Redout, Valkyria Chronicles 4, Shadow Warrior, the Xbox version of Okami HD, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

11:11 Memories Retold: $19

Anthem: $4

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: $29

Assassin's Creed Odyssey: $29

Batman: Telltale Series: $19

Blackguards 2: $19

Burnout Paradise Remastered: $19

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare: $29

Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan: $29

Darksiders 3: $19

Dead Alliance: $19

Dishonored 2: $9

Dishonored Definitive Edition: $9

Division 2: $19

DOOM: $14

ELEX: $29

Fallout 4: $14

Far Cry 5: $29

Far Cry Primal: $29

Generation Zero: $24

Ghost Recon Breakpoint: $19

Kingdom Come Deliverance: $29

LA Noire: $29

Life is Strange: Before the Storm: $19

Lords of the Fallen: $9

Mass Effect: Andromeda $5

Metal Gear Solid 5: $9

Metal Gear Survive: $9

Middle-earth: Shadow of War: $5

Middle-earth Shadow of Mordor: $9

Mirror's Edge Catalyst: $15

Mutant Football League: $29

MX vs ATV All Out: $15

NBA 2K18: $19

NBA 2K20: $24

Okami HD: $24

Prey: $9

Project CARS: $24

PUBG: $29

ReCore: $19

Redout: $29

RIME: $19

Rocket Arena Mythic Edition: $7

Scribblenauts Showdown: $24

Shadow Warrior: $24.98

Shenmue 1 & 2: $29

Shenmue 3: Day One Edition: $9

South Park Fractured But Whole: $24

Spyro Reignited Trilogy: $19

Strange Brigade: $29

The Crew: $24

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited: $4

The Evil Within 2: $5

The Walking Dead: Telltale Series A New Frontier: $19

The Wolf Among Us: $29

This War of Mine: The Little Ones: $24

Titanfall 2: $19

Trials Rising: $19

Valkyria Chronicles 4: $24

VAMPYR: $29

Warhammer End Times: Vermintide: $5

Watch Dogs 2: $29

WWE 2K15: $9

WWE 2K16: $9

Yooka-Laylee: $19

There's also a fair amount of accessories and TVs worth looking at this week, if you need an extra controller or you've been holding off on a bigger upgrade.

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: TVs, Accessories Deals

Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds: $279

Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds: $149

Galaxy Buds Live: $249

Sennheiser HD 450BT Over-Ear Wireless ANC Headphones: $199

Steelseries Apex 3 Gaming Keyboard: $99

Razer Huntsman Mini Mercury Linear Keyboard: $129

Logitech G512 Mechanical Keyboard: $129

Astro A10 Wired Gaming Headset: $99

Logitech G432 Gaming Headset: $99

Logitech G502 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse: $99

Razer Kraken X Gaming Headset: $59

Samsung 65-inch 8K QLED Smart TV: $3295 ($1500 off)

Hisense 70-inch HDR Smart LED TV: $1195 ($500 off)

LG CX 65-inch OLED 4K TV: $3820 ($675 off)

LG CX 48-inch OLED Smart 4K TV: $2795

LG CX 55-inch OLED 4K: $2800 ($495 off)

LG BX 65-inch OLED 4K TV: $3395 ($600 off)

LG BX 55-inch OLED TV: $2545 ($450 off)

Sony 55-inch Ultra HD HRD 4K Smart LED TV: $1045 ($150 off)

Sony 65-inch Ultra HD HDR 4K LED TV: $1245 ($150 off)

Hisense 65-inch 4K Quantum Dot HDR ULED TV: $1835 ($460 off)

More deals should pop up later in the week as well, once the Black Friday shenanigans properly begins. If you want to shop in-store, stores will be open until 9pm and 10pm for most of this week (6pm on weekends) but otherwise, ordering online is your best bet.