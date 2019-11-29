Here's JB Hi-Fi's Black Friday 2019 Gaming Deals

If you're after discounted games from Black Friday this year, JB Hi-Fi has some killer deals on a range of new titles, including Rage 2, Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled and Borderlands 3. There's also a whopper deal for a PSVR starter kit, PlayStation 4 controllers and the PS4 Pro. Check 'em out!

According to the latest catalogue, JB Hi-Fi's Black Friday is set to be a solid one, with the best deals of the lot being a PS4 Pro console for $389, and a PlayStation VR Starter Kit for $269.

Check out the best of the console and accessory deals below:

Nintendo Switch Console + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Code: $399

PS4 1TB Bundle (Uncharted + God of War + Horizon Zero Dawn): $349

PS4 Dual Shock Controllers: $49

Xbox One S Console Bundle (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or Forza Horizon 4 w/ Lego Speed Champions Code): $279

Xbox One S All Digital Console Bundle (Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 3 Code): $199

Xbox One X Console Bundle (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or Forza Horizon 4 w/ Lego Speed Champions Code): $429

Turtle Beach Stealth 600X + P Wireless Gaming Headset: $99

A50 Wireless Gaming Headset: $399

SEGA Mega Drive Mini: $99

And here are all the games on sale:

Rage 2 (XBO/PS4): $39

Fifa 20 (XBO/PS4): $39

Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled (XBO/PS4): $39

NBA 2K20 (XBO/PS4): $39

WWE 2K20 (XBO/PS4): $39

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (XBO/PS4): $39

COD: Modern Warfare (XBO/PS4): $59

The Division 2 (XBO/PS4): $19

The Outer Worlds (XBO/PS4): $59

Kingdom Hearts III (XBO/PS4): $24

Borderlands 3 (XBO/PS4): $49

Gears 5 (XBO): $49

Just Dance (XBO/PS4/NS): $49

Madden 20 (XBO/PS4): $49

NFS Heat (XBO/PS4): $49

GRID (XBO/PS4): $49

