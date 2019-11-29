Here's JB Hi-Fi's Black Friday 2019 Gaming Deals

If you're after discounted games from Black Friday this year, JB Hi-Fi has some killer deals on a range of new titles, including Rage 2, Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled and Borderlands 3. There's also a whopper deal for a PSVR starter kit, PlayStation 4 controllers and the PS4 Pro. Check 'em out!
According to the latest catalogue, JB Hi-Fi's Black Friday is set to be a solid one, with the best deals of the lot being a PS4 Pro console for $389, and a PlayStation VR Starter Kit for $269.
Check out the best of the console and accessory deals below:
- Nintendo Switch Console + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Code: $399
- PS4 1TB Bundle (Uncharted + God of War + Horizon Zero Dawn): $349
- PS4 Dual Shock Controllers: $49
- Xbox One S Console Bundle (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or Forza Horizon 4 w/ Lego Speed Champions Code): $279
- Xbox One S All Digital Console Bundle (Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 3 Code): $199
- Xbox One X Console Bundle (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or Forza Horizon 4 w/ Lego Speed Champions Code): $429
- Turtle Beach Stealth 600X + P Wireless Gaming Headset: $99
- A50 Wireless Gaming Headset: $399
- SEGA Mega Drive Mini: $99
And here are all the games on sale:
- Rage 2 (XBO/PS4): $39
- Fifa 20 (XBO/PS4): $39
- Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled (XBO/PS4): $39
- NBA 2K20 (XBO/PS4): $39
- WWE 2K20 (XBO/PS4): $39
- Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (XBO/PS4): $39
- COD: Modern Warfare (XBO/PS4): $59
- The Division 2 (XBO/PS4): $19
- The Outer Worlds (XBO/PS4): $59
- Kingdom Hearts III (XBO/PS4): $24
- Borderlands 3 (XBO/PS4): $49
- Gears 5 (XBO): $49
- Just Dance (XBO/PS4/NS): $49
- Madden 20 (XBO/PS4): $49
- NFS Heat (XBO/PS4): $49
- GRID (XBO/PS4): $49
If you do get the JB catalogue delivered, here's what you can expect to see:
Check out the rest of our Black Friday roundup here:
The Best Black Friday Gaming And Tech Deals
Need some Christmas presents? Need some Christmas presents a month early to cheer yourself up? Black Friday time it is, then.
GT Sport for $29? Sweet, gimme gimme!
Agreed.
I was about to buy it from the playstore store for $39 as that was already a good discount but kept putting it off as I didn't want the download slowing me net down.
Now I'll just pop into JB on the way home from work and save myself $10 and the download hassle
Same, I nearly hit download, but given my juicy ADSL connection I might have been waiting until next Black Friday to play haha
Haha yup. I keep meaning to set it up to download over night but keep forgetting. For once its worked out well for me.
I am expecting a reasonable sized update download even with the disc version
Isn't this a new game? I've seen it discounted heavily several times now. This is strange for a new release isn't it?
It got a massive backlash from fans as they went in a new direction. They dropped a lot of offline content and forced people to focus on competitive online racing. The online racing can be fantastic, but the damage I think was done for the game.
So news dropped a couple days ago that a big update is coming in December which places a lot of offline stuff back in. All free.
Another 50 free cars are also coming with a bunch of new tracks too in 2018.
And yes, I love this game.
Thanks for the confirmation that I need to get this ????
It's basically a Prologue again (while we wait for GT7 about the same day the PS5 is released..). Half a game for full price. It's worth the discounted price for sure.
meanwhile theres probably 60gb worth of patches at which point you may as well be downloading it.
Unless they've remastered the disc for GT Sport you are going to need to download a huge patch before you can use any of the on-line features (which is almost everything except arcade mode).
I'm wondering where they got that from, it's the only game listed above that's not specifically mentioned in the catalog going by that picture, seems really cheap. Hopefully it's not a mistake.
Edit: Big-W has it for $32, so it probably is that cheap. Cool.Last edited 23/11/17 2:26 pm
Just ordered it click and collect from JB for $29. Price is legit
It's a great game too. In December we get GT League which is a bunch of SP tournaments etc you can race offline.
But honestly, the online racing is where it's at. So good.
Have fun, I absolutely love GT Sport. Never thought I’d be into online racing but I’m completely hooked.