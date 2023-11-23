Here Are All The Best And Biggest Sales For Black Friday 2023

While a fair few brands and retailers launched their sales earlier this week, this year’s Black Friday has officially kicked off today. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the sheer amount of offers, we’re here to help you sort through wall-to-wall sales.
To help you get right to the good stuff, we’ve collected the best Black Friday 2023 deals that are currently available for gaming, tech and more.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Best Black Friday 2023 sales for gaming
- 8BitDo: Save up to 45 per cent off select gaming controllers
- Big W: Save on a huge range of games and consoles, including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and a PS5 + Spider-Man 2 bundle
- Green Man Gaming: Save on a huge range of PC games, including Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Dave the Diver, Dredge and Street Fighter 6
- Humble: Save up to 90 per cent off a range of games, including Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4 (Remake), Mortal Kombat 1 and more
- JB Hi-Fi: Save on a huge range of PlayStation, Xbox and Switch games
- Nintendo: Snag a Nintendo Switch OLED Model with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for $499 (down from $631.85, if bought separately)
- PlayStation: Save up to 64 per cent off select PlayStation products, including the DualSense controllers, PSVR2 and games
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Final Fantasy XVI – now $59 (down from $114.95)
- God of War: Ragnarok – now $69.95 (down from $124.95)
- The Last Of Us Part 1 – now $69.95 (down from $124.95)
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (White) – now $75 (down from $109.95)
- PlayStation VR2 – now $769 (down from $879.95)
- PowerA: Save up to 48 per cent off select Nintendo Switch controllers
- Thrustmaster: Save up to 40 gaming peripherals, including racing wheels
- Xbox: Save on a range of games, accessories and Xbox Series X bundles
- Xbox Series X – now $644 (down from $799)
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV Bundle – now $685.95 (down from $849)
- Xbox Series X + Starfield Bundle – now $718 (down from $918.95)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – now $79 (down from $109.95)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Diablo IV (Cross-Gen Bundle) – now $68 (down from $109.95)
- Mortal Kombat 1 – now $59 (down from $109.95)
- Sonic Superstars – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Starfield – now $70.36 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $119.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $45.95 (down from $109.95)
- Street Fighter 6 – now $37 with the promo code BFSAVE (down from $109.95)
Best Black Friday 2023 sales for PC
- Acer: Save up to 47 per cent off select laptops
- Alienware: Save up to 47 per cent off select laptops, along with 19 per cent off select monitors
- Amazon: Save up to 49 per cent off eero mesh Wi-Fi routers
- ARZOPA: Save up to 39 per cent off portable monitors
- ASUS: Save up to 44 per cent off select routers and networking devices, along with up to 58 per cent off select gaming accessories and 47 per cent off select laptops
- Corsair: Save up to 58 per cent off select gaming peripherals, including keyboards, mice and mouse pads. You can also save up to 28 per cent off select PC components and up to 32 per cent off select monitors
- Crucial: Save on select SSDs and memory upgrades
- DELL: Save up to 47 per cent off select laptops, along with 33 per cent off select monitors
- eBay: Save up to 70 per cent off a huge range of gaming and tech products with an eBay Plus membership
- Dell UltraSharp 27″ 4K USB-C Monitor – now $510.30 with the promo code BFTOPDEAL (down from $799)
- Logitech G815 Lightsync Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $169.56 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $329.95)
- Razer Opus X Gaming Headset – now $69.44 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $149)
- Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $71.20 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $139.95)
- SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Red Switch) – now $95.90 with the promo code BFEX30 (down from $319)
- Elgato: Save up to 36 per cent off select streaming gear
- The Good Guys: Save on a range of laptops and monitors, including big brands such as ASUS, MSI, Lenovo and Dell
- ASUS STRIX G15 Gaming Laptop (15.6″, Ryzen 7 6800H, 512GB) – now $1,574 (down from $2,099)
- Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (15.6″, i7-12700H, 512GB) – now $2,099 (down from $2,299)
- Lenovo LOQ Gaming Laptop (15″, i5-12450H, 512GB) – now $1,124 (down from $1,499)
- MSI Thin GF63 Gaming Laptop (15.6″, i5-12450H, 512GB) – now $997 (down from $1,599)
- Samsung 27″ Curved Monitor – now $157 (down from $269)
- HP: Up to 40 per cent off select products
- HyperX: Save up to 58 per cent off select gaming accessories, keyboards, mice and headsets
- Lenovo: Save on select laptops and tablets, along with up to 43 per cent off select monitors
- LG: Save up to 48 per cent off select monitors
- Logitech: Save on select PC and gaming accessories, including mice, keyboards and racing wheels
- Meta Quest: Buy a Meta Quest 2 headset and receive a $100 Amazon gift card
- Meta Quest 2 (128GB) – now $439.99 (down from $509.99)
- Meta Quest 2 (256GB) – now $499.99 (down from $589.99)
- Microsoft: Save up to $1,000 off a range of Surface laptops
- MSI: Save up to 47 per cent off select laptops
- Netgear: Save up to 44 per cent off select routers and networking devices
- OBSBOT: save on a range of webcams, including 25 per cent off the OBSBOT Tiny 4K
- Prism+: Save up to 50 per cent off select gaming monitors
- Razer: Save up to 58 per cent off select gaming gear
- Samsung: Save up to 35 per cent off select monitors, along with up to 60 per cent off select storage devices including SSDs and HDDs
- SanDisk: Save on select storage solutions
- Satechi: Save 35 per cent off select hubs and adaptors
- TP-Link: Save on select networking devices, including mesh router sets
- Western Digital: Save up to 23 per cent off select storage devices including SSDs and HDDs
Best Black Friday 2023 sales for tech
- Amazon: Save up to 63 per cent off select Echo devices
- Anker: Save up to 56 per cent off select USB hubs and portable chargers
- Apple: Save up to 43 per cent off select Apple products, including the iPad (2022), Watch SE and MacBook Air
- Belkin: Save up to 52 per cent off power banks, wireless chargers and earbuds
- Bing Lee: Save on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, laptops and cooking appliances
- Casetify: Buy one phone case and get 15 per cent off; buy two and get 25 per cent off; buy three and get 30 per cent off
- Charmast: Save up to 65 per cent off select power banks and portable chargers
- Creality: Get up to 20 per cent off 3D printers and accessories
- ELEGOO: Save up to 30 per cent off select resin 3D printers and accessories
- The Good Guys: Save on a range of tech and appliances
- JB Hi-Fi: Save on a huge range of products, including TVs, laptops and headphones
- Kobo: Save up to $30 off select eReaders
- Kogan: Up to 65 per cent off a wide range of products
- Meross: Save on select smart home devices, including bulbs and plugs
- Nanoleaf: Save up to 35 per cent off a range of smart lights, Lines starter kits and Shapes smarter kits
- Nikon: Save up to 47 off select cameras, lenses and more
- Satechi: Save 30 per cent off with the promo code DB30
- Segway-Ninebot: Save up to $1,500 off a range of scooters
- Skylight Digital Frame: Save 30 per cent off the 10-inch Frame and 25 per cent off the 15-inch Frame
- Sovol: Save up to 40 per cent off select 3D printers and accessories
- TP-Link: Save up to 38 on select smart home devices, including lighting and security cameras
Best Black Friday 2023 sales for TVs and entertainment
- Anker: Save up to 50 per cent off select Soundcore headphones, earbuds and portable speakers
- Bose: Save up to 50 per cent off select earbuds, headphones and soundbars
- The Good Guys: Save on a range of TVs, including
- Hisense 55″ U7KAU 4K ULED Mini-LED QLED Smart TV – now $978 (down from $1,499)
- LG 42″ C3 4K OLED EVO UHD Smart TV – now $1,348 (down from $1,499)
- Samsung 55″ Q70C 4K QLED Smart TV – now $1,385 (down from $1,499)
- Sony 75″ X90L 4K BRAVIA XR Full Array LED Google TV – now $2,488 (down from $3,995)
- TCL 55″ C845 Mini-LED Google TV – now $1,278 (down from $1,999)
- Jabra: Save 52 per cent off select earbuds
- JBL: Save up to 62 per cent off select headphones and portable speakers
- LEGO: Save on a range of LEGO sets and receive exclusive deals with an Insiders membership
- Avengers Advent Calendar– now $47.99 (down from $59.99)
- Brick Headz Gandalf the Grey & Balrog– now $20.99 (down from $29.99)
- Icons Atari 2600– now $295.99 (down from $369.99)
- Marvel Hulkbuster – now $594.99 (down from $849.99)
- Marvel Thor’s Hammer– now $125.99 (down from $179.99)
- Panasonic: Save on select home entertainment, headphones, phones, and more
- Samsung: Save up to 52 per cent off select Galaxy products, including the Galaxy S23, Watch6 and Buds2
- Sennheiser: Up to 55 per cent off select headphones and earbuds
- Sonos: Save up to 25 per cent off select speakers
- Move – now $549 (down from $699)
- Arc – now $1,199 (down from $1,499)
- Roam – now $185 (down from $299)
- Ray soundbar – now $379 (down from $499)
- Beam (Gen 2) soundbar – now $629 (down from $799)
- Premium Entertainment Set with Arc – now $2,198 (down from $2,798)
- Sony: Save up to 46 per cent on select earbuds, soundbars and 4K LED TVs
- Ultimate Ears: Save up to 42 per cent off select portable speakers
- Yamaha: Save on select audio, including soundbars, speakers and turntables
When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 in Australia?
What started out as a sale event to signify the start of the Christmas shopping season in the United States has exploded into an international phenomenon. Over the past decade, Australian retailers have begun to embrace the concept of Black Friday, with more and more jumping on board. What was once a distinctly American holiday has since become a term synonymous with deals and bargains.
Black Friday normally takes place on the last Friday of November – which is November 24 this year – but as we can from the huge list of deals above, that date is more of a suggestion instead of a hard rule. Some retailers will offer some early-bird deals before Friday, or they’ll have their deals run throughout the weekend, and possibly into the following week. Time is a lie and nothing is real.
The time difference between Australia and the United States is also an important factor at play here. We get to double-dip with Australian Black Friday deals, and then we can get some extra bargains when the U.S. deals start on Saturday.
There’s also Cyber Monday, a similar sale event that is specifically focused on online retailers. It’ll be taking place on the Monday following Black Friday, November 27. Depending on the retailer, there may be some deals exclusive to Cyber Monday only too.
Image: TCL/istock/Girts Ragelis
