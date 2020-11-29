Amazon’s Best Gaming And Tech Deals For Cyber Monday

Just when you thought you could escape deals galore, Cyber Monday’s come back to sting your wallet even more. While a number of the biggest sales from Black Friday have since expired, a few solid deals exist for any sale lurkers that missed the furore over the weekend or decided not to be trigger happy. If you’re feeling a bit less frugal today, here are some of the deals that are still live.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Cyber Monday Nintendo deals
- Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle – now $399 (save $161.90)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars – now $57 (was $79.95)
- Super Mario Odyssey – now $58 (was $79.95)
- Pokemon Sword – now $59 (was $79.95)
- Pokemon Shield – now $59 (was $79.95)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – now $50 (was $79.95)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX – now $58 (was $79.95)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – now $57 (was 79.95)
- NBA 2K21 – now $38 (was $89.95)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered – now $38 (was $59.95)
- Team Sonic Racing – now $34 (was $59.95)
- Overcooked 2 – now $38 (was $59.95)
- Aladdin and The Lion King – now $38 (was $59.95)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds – now $35 (was $69.95)
- Bioshock The Collection – now $38 (was $89.95)
Cyber Monday PlayStation deals
- Persona 5 Royal – now $49.98 (was $99.95)
- The Last of Us Part 2 – now $35 (was $99.95)
- The Last of Us Part 2 (Exclusive Limited Edition Steelbook) – now $49 (was $109.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima – now $49.97 (was $99.95)
- Marvel’s Avengers – now $39 (was $99.95)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – now $59 (was $99.95)
- NBA 2K21 – now $38 (was $99.95)
- Days Gone – now $19 (was $99.95)
- Death Stranding – now $19 (was $99.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – now $18 (was $54.95)
- Red Dead Redemption II – now $38 (was $69.95)
- Star Wars: Squadrons – now $29 (down from $59.95)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skate 1 & 2 – now $39 (was ($69.95)
- PS4 controllers – now $48 (save $41.95 to $51.95)
Cyber Monday Xbox deals
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – now $59 (was $99.95)
- NBA 2K21 – now $38 (was $99.95)
- FIFA 21 – now $38 (down from $99.95)
- Star Wars: Squadrons – now $29 (down from $59.95)
- Doom Eternal – now $19 (down from $99.95)
- Red Dead Redemption II – now $38 (down from $69.95)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – now $29 (was $99.95)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skate 1 & 2 – now $39 (was ($69.95)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds – now $35 (down from $69.95)
Cyber Monday Tech Deals
- Oculus Quest 2 (256GB) – now $569 (was $639)
- Save up to 40% off select Acer laptops and monitors
- Save up to 34% off RRP on select ASUS laptops
- Save up to 25% off select ASUS ROG and TUF PC gaming
- Save up to 20% on Crucial storage products
- Save up to 58% off RRP on select SanDisk Ultra range
- Save up to 54% off RRP on Sandisk Extreme range
- Save up to 43% off RRP on select Corsair DRAM
- Save up to 40% off on HP Omen gaming accessories
- Save up to 31% off RRP on WD Portable Hard Drives and SSDs
- Save up to 50% off RRP on select Razer gaming peripherals and notebooks
- Save on select MSI gaming desktops, components and accessories
You can view a full list of deals, including upcoming flash deals, here. We’ll keep updating this list throughout the day if anything major changes.
