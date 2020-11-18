Black Friday 2020: Everything Aussie Gamers Need To Know [Updated]

We hope you’re ready for some red hot deals, because Black Friday and Cyber Monday are only a few weeks away. What started out as a sale event to signify the start of the Christmas shopping season in the United States, it has exploded into an international phenomenon.

Over the past decade, Australian retailers have begun to embrace the concept of Black Friday, with more and more jumping on board. What was once a distinctly American holiday has since become a term synonymous with deals and bargains.

We’ll be updating this post when more information and deals become available.

When is Black Friday in Australia?

Black Friday normally takes place on the last Friday of November – 27 November in 2020 – but as we’ve seen over previous years, that date is more of a suggestion instead of a hard rule. Some retailers will offer some early-bird deals before Friday, or they’ll have their deals run throughout the weekend, and possibly into the following week.

The time difference between Australia and the United States is also an important factor at play here. We get to double-dip with Australian Black Friday deals, and then we can get some extra bargains when the U.S. deals start on Saturday.

There’s also Cyber Monday, a similar sale event that is specifically focused to online retailers. It’ll be taking place on the Monday following Black Friday, 30 November. Depending on the retailer, there may be some deals exclusive to Cyber Monday only too.

What early Black Friday are currently available?

Here are few Black Friday deals that are currently available, or have been announced ahead of the event:

Catch Black Friday deals

Dell Black Friday deals

Arcade1UP Black Friday deals (from November 25)

What other Black Friday deals can we expect?

Most retailers won’t announce their Black Friday deals until the day of, so it’s a bit hard to pin down sales and bargains that will be on offer. But if they’ve got an online store, then there’s a very good chance they’ll be running Black Friday sales in some format.

Black Friday sales have traditionally been both in-store and online, but considering the importance of social distancing, something tells us that the majority of Black Friday sales this year are going to be more online-focused.

So what retailers should you be keeping an eye on? Amazon, Catch and eBay all have pretty good track records when it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Amazon in particular is a good place to check out if you want to take advantage of U.S.-based deals popping up on Saturday, our time.

In terms of game deals, it’d be a fair guess to say that there’ll be some nice discounts on the Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One. If you’re looking to bulk up your game library/shame pile, you’ll definitely grab a bargain or two during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

On the tech side of things, there were some decent deals on Lenovo, ASUS, Acer, Corsair and Razer products over at Amazon last year, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to suggest we’ll see similar sales for some, or maybe all, of these brands this year. Some brands also offer exclusive deals through their own webstores, so be sure to check there too.

If you’re looking to upgrade your current gaming rig, or maybe build one from scratch, this might be the perfect opportunity to pick up some necessary parts for cheap.

Will there be PS5 and Xbox Series X deals?

Don’t hold your breath. The Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will have been out for less than a month by the time Black Friday and Cyber Monday roll around, so it seems pretty unlikely that there’ll be any deals going. But who knows, maybe we’ll be blessed and get a discount on the next gen consoles.

