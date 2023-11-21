At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you usually wait for the annual Black Friday sales to start so you can buy those much-needed hardware or peripheral upgrades for your computer, then allow us to give you a helping hand.

When the deals start coming, they don’t stop coming, so we’ve waded through a sea of early Black Friday sales and broken down the best PC, laptop, monitor and accessory bargains by your favourite retailers.

You can check out our picks for the best deals below, but be sure to check back during the week as more deals become available as Black Friday officially starts.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Best Black Friday computer deals from eBay

If you’re looking to upgrade your PC set-up, eBay is currently offering up to 70 per cent off a range of computer accessories during its Black Friday sales.

To get these deals, you’ll need to use specific discount codes – some of which are only available to eBay Plus members. If you’ve never held an eBay Plus membership before, you can pick one up with a free 30-day trial. If you’ve already used your free trial, eBay is currently offering an annual Plus membership for only $9.99. That’s not a bad deal in itself, considering a monthly membership is $4.99 and an annual one is usually $49.

If you’re an eBay Plus member, you can also score an extra 30 per cent off select products with the promo codes BFEX30 or BFTOPDEAL. If you’re not sure which code to use, don’t worry, we’ve marked them below.

Here are the best Black Friday deals we could find for gaming PC accessories:

Explore eBay’s full Black Friday sales here.

Best Black Friday computer deals from Amazon Australia

Meanwhile, Amazon Australia has a lot of early Black Friday deals for laptops and computer accessories. You can save on a range of Alienware monitors, take up to 60 per cent off Samsung storage devices and save up to 58 per cent off Razer accessories.

Acer : Save up to 47 per cent off select laptops

: Save up to 47 per cent off select laptops Alienware : Save up to 19 per cent off select monitors

: Save up to 19 per cent off select monitors ASUS : Save up to 58 per cent off select gaming accessories

: Save up to 58 per cent off select gaming accessories Crucial : Save on select SSDs and memory upgrades

: Save on select SSDs and memory upgrades Elgato : Save up to 58 per cent off select streaming gear

: Save up to 58 per cent off select streaming gear HyperX : Save up to 58 per cent off select gaming accessories, keyboards, mice and headsets

: Save up to 58 per cent off select gaming accessories, keyboards, mice and headsets Logitech : Save on select PC and gaming accessories, including mice, keyboards and racing wheels

: Save on select PC and gaming accessories, including mice, keyboards and racing wheels MSI : Save up to 47 per cent off select laptops

: Save up to 47 per cent off select laptops Netgear : Save up to 44 per cent off select routers and networking devices

: Save up to 44 per cent off select routers and networking devices Prism+ : Save up to 50 per cent off select gaming monitors

: Save up to 50 per cent off select gaming monitors Razer : Save up to 58 per cent off select gaming gear

: Save up to 58 per cent off select gaming gear Samsung : Save up to 60 per cent off select storage devices including SSDs and HDDs

: Save up to 60 per cent off select storage devices including SSDs and HDDs TP-Link: Save on select networking devices, including mesh router sets

Explore Amazon Australia’s full range of Black Friday PC sales here.

Best Black Friday computer deals from The Good Guys

The Good Guys are coming in red hot with the Good Deals. If you head on over to its Black Friday sale, you’ll find that they have some solid savings on a range of laptops and monitors, including big brands such as ASUS, MSI, Lenovo and Dell.

Explore The Good Guys’ full range of Black Friday PC sales here.

Best Black Friday computer deals from Microsoft

During Black Friday, Microsoft is slashing up to $1,000 off select Surface laptops. The size of that discount depends on which Surface model you pick up, along with the internal specs you go with.

Explore Microsoft’s full range of Black Friday laptop sales here.

Best Black Friday computer deals from Lenovo

If you prefer a portable gaming set-up, Lenovo has slashed up to 44 per cent off its range of Legion laptops.

Here are a few Black Friday deals for Lenovo’s laptops:

Explore Lenovo’s full range of Black Friday laptop sales here.

When does Black Friday 2023 start?

Despite so many deals being available already, Black Friday 2023 officially starts on Friday, November 24. Most sales will be running throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday on November 27.

