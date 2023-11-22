If you’re the kind of person who prefers to wait for a price drop instead of rushing out to buy a new game the day it drops, then Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to bulk up that shame pile.
There is a solid amount of Black Friday sales for Xbox games to be had, which include some of 2023’s biggest releases such as Starfield, Diablo IV, Armored Core VI and Street Fighter 6. If you don’t own an Xbox, you can also save just over $150 off the Series X by itself, or up to $199.95 off if you bundle in a game.
Here are the best Black Friday 2023 sales going for Xbox games and the Series X console in Australia.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Table of contents
The best Black Friday 2023 deals for the Xbox Series X
- Xbox Series X – now $645 (down from $799)
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV Bundle – now $685.95 (down from $849)
- Xbox Series X + Starfield Bundle – now $719 (down from $918.95)
- Xbox Series X + Forza Horizon 5 Bundle – now $719 (down from $849)
The best Black Friday 2023 deals for Xbox games
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – now $79 (down from $109.95)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Cross-Gen Bundle) – now $73.56 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $109.95)
- The Crew Motorfest (Cross-Gen Bundle) – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Diablo IV (Cross-Gen Bundle) – now $68 (down from $109.95)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Grand Theft Auto V – now $29 (down from $59)
- Gungrave G.O.R.E – now $21 (down from $89.95)
- Halo Infinite – now $46.36 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $99.95)
- Immortals of Aveum – now $34 (down from $89)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $16 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $59.95)
- Like a Dragon: ISHIN! – now $19.96 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $99.95)
- Lords of the Fallen – now $59 (down from $99)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns – now $28 (down from $109.95)
- Mortal Kombat 1 – now $59 (down from $109.95)
- Mortal Kombat 1 (Premium Edition) – now $115.20 (down from $149.95)
- No More Heroes 3 – now $12 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $39.95)
- One Piece Odyssey – now $37 with the promo code BFSAVE (down from $69.95)
- Ride 5 – now $64 (down from $114.95)
- Persona 5 Royal – now $30.36 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $99.95)
- Sonic Frontiers – now $47 (down from $59.95)
- Sonic Superstars – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Starfield – now $70.36 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $119.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $45.95 (down from $109.95)
- Street Fighter 6 – now $37 with the promo code BFSAVE (down from $109.95)
The best Black Friday 2023 deals for Xbox accessories
- 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Xbox Controller – now $34.95 (down from $99.95)
- 8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Xbox Controller – now $49.99 (down from $99.95)
- 8Bitdo Pro 2 Wireless Controller – now $59.99 (down from $99.95)
- Logitech G920 Racing Wheel – now $359.95 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $549.95)
- Logitech G923 Racing Wheel – now $428.63 (down from $649.95)
- Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller – now $65.95 (down from $89.95)
Want more Black Friday 2023 deals?
Check out more of Kotaku Australia’s Black Friday 2023 sale round-ups below:
- Black Friday 2023 Has Started Early, So Here Are The Best Sales
- Save On PS5 Consoles, Games and Accessories With These Early Black Friday Deals
- Give Your PC A Much-Needed Upgrade With These Black Friday Deals
- JB Hi-Fi’s Black Friday Sale Has Some Banger Discounts On Games And Consoles
Image: Sega/Ubisoft
Leave a Reply