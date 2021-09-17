Give Your Switch’s Storage A Massive Boost For Under $50

While there are plenty of great things you can say about the Nintendo Switch, its woeful 32GB of internal storage is not one of them.

If you find yourself constantly pushing up against the edge of your Switch’s storage capacity, and you’re sick of having to make the frustrating choice of which games you need to clear off to make space, increasing your Nintendo Switch’s storage capacity is an absolute must.

While the upcoming Nintendo Switch OLED has had its internal storage bumped up to 64GB, that’s not a major improvement. For those who aren’t particularly interested in buying another console, the easiest way to take the pressure off your Switch’s limited storage space is to grab yourself a microSD card.

The good news is, you can currently buy a beast of a microSD that will increase your Nintendo Switch’s internal storage space eightfold – and it’s on sale.

What micro SD cards are currently on sale?

If you head over to Amazon, you can pick up a 256GB Samsung EVO Plus micro SD card for an extremely nice $43.55. With other Australian electronic retailers like JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks selling this particular micro SD for around $89, you can boost your storage while saving yourself almost $40.

If you want to stick with your brand loyalty, you can nab a 128GB Nintendo x SanDisk MicroSDXC for $32.59, down from $59.

If you think 256GB might not do the job for you, you can also grab a 512GB Samsung EVO Plus micro SD card for $99, down from the usual price tag of $149. SanDisk’s equally excellent 512GB Ultra micro SD is also on sale, down to $104.99 from a usual $159 RRP.

That’s a huge amount of storage space for a Nintendo Switch and should keep your well covered. Even if you don’t think you’ll come close to capping 256GB, it’s better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it.

Samsung’s EVO Plus and SanDisk’s Ultra range both have solid transfer speeds, so you won’t have to worry about game lag if you’re playing straight from the microSD. If you still happen to find yourself frequently capping your Nintendo Switch’s storage, even after you upgrade it with all that extra space, well, I don’t think any size of micro SD card can really help you.