Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom In Australia

Is there a 2023 release that’s more anticipated than The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom? Like, is this the first time you’ve heard about it? Do I really need to do the usual thing where I briefly talk about the game before dipping into the list of retailer deals? Am I breaking kayfabe here?

Announced during E3 2019, the long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is set to finally launch on 12 May. From what we’ve seen on the game so far, it seems to take place in the same region of Hyrule as the previous instalment along with a kingdom of floating islands. Once again, a powerful evil has invaded and aims to destroy the realm, so it’s up to Link to save the day.

Here’s everywhere in Australia where you can currently grab a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom for cheap, along with the game’s Collector’s Edition and amiibo.

Where can you get The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom for cheap?

At $89.95, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom retails for a bit more than your average first-party Nintendo game.

In terms of cheapest copies, Gorilla Gaming currently has it for $69, followed by Amazon Australia and JB Hi-Fi, which are offering Tears of The Kingdom for $74 with free postage. After that, The Gamesmen has the title for $78, while Big W, Dick Smith, and Kogan all list it for $79.

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom in Australia:

Where can you get The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom Collector’s Edition for cheap?

Nintendo is also offering a Collector’s Edition of the game, which includes a steelbook case, an ICONART steel poster, a set of four pins and an art book for Tears of The Kingdom. At this moment in time, only a few retailers are offering this Collector’s Edition, with Amazon Australia offering it for $188 and JB Hi-Fi offering it for $189, while The Gamesmen is listing it for $189.95.

There’s a pretty good chance that the Collector’s Edition will sell out before the game’s release (it’s already been delisted from EB Games online store), so if you want to avoid paying scalper prices, you’re best placing an order sooner than later.

Unfortunately, the Collector’s Edition that includes a fork and spoon is a Japan-only release.

Where can you get The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom Amiibo for cheap?

We’re also getting a brand new amiibo that’s set to launch alongside The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom. According to Nintendo, this new Link amiibo will give you weapons, materials and a skin for your paraglider.

JB Hi-Fi and Amazon Australia both have the lowest price at $21, while EB Games and The Gamesmen have it for $21.95.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom will launch in Australia on 12 May, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.