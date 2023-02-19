The Entire Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Artbook Appears To Have Leaked Online

Nintendo really can’t catch a break with leaks these days. It would seem that the collector’s edition artbook of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the latest example of Nintendo’s increasingly leaky boat.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is easily the most anticipated game of 2023, which can be deduced not only by the literal awards it has won for anticipation but also based on the vibes of every single Nintendo Direct that hasn’t featured it being filled with comments asking about it. After the game was delayed into 2023, it’s easy to see why fans are gnawing on dry wall, eager to get their hands on the game, and any information about it.

Somehow, it appears one enterprising internet user has managed to get their hands on the artbook that comes with the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom collector’s edition. It’s currently unknown as to whether or not the artbook will be sold separately to the collector’s edition, nor how someone even managed to get their hands on it 3 months ahead of release.

Of course, we’re not going to test the boundaries of Nintendo’s lawyers and post any pictures from the artbook here. On top of that, I’m sure there are plenty of Zelda fans that don’t want anything spoiled for them at all. On the other hand, if you are interested in having a look (and, again, spoiler warning), Reddit users JustJulienOffic and Neeklemamp have been posting pictures from the artbook on the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom subreddit.

This story was also first reported by (a third time: spoiler warning, they’ve also posted a lot of pictures from the artbook) Nintendo Everything. With leaks in general, it is obviously important to take this kind of stuff with a grain of salt. However, as somebody that’s now seen the entire artbook front to back online, it certainly looks to be legitimate. The book includes images of new outfits for Link, as well as new characters, enemies, environments, animals, fish, gliders, vehicles, and more.

It’s only a matter of time before Nintendo’s legal team goes sicko mode and attempts to wipe everything they can off the internet, with the first post of the full artbook on Reddit already being taken down by moderators. We’re already being pretty hasty here.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will release on Nintendo Switch on May 12th, 2023.