LIVE: All The Winners From The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards return for 2022, and we’re running down the list of award winners as they come to hand. Come back and check this piece throughout the show for all the winners as they happen.

Best Mobile Game

Marvel Snap

Best Fighting Game

Multiversus

Best Esports Game

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Yay

Best Esports Team

Loud

Best Esports Coach

BZKA

Best Esports Event

2022 League of Legends World Championships