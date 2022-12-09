LIVE: All The Trailers From The 2022 Game Awards

The Game Awards of 2022 have kicked off, and so the waterfall of trailers for games old (but updated) and new has started to flow plentifully.

If you’re looking for a round-up of trailers shown off at the 2022 Game Awards, you’ve come to the right place. Here, we’ll be regularly updating this piece as the trailers are revealed in the awards ceremony (and published on YouTube) for your viewing pleasure.

If you’d like to stay with us here as they come out, grab a drink and get refreshing! If you’d prefer to wait until the very end, when all of the trailers are available, feel free to bookmark this page and get to it later. By the end, we’ll have them all on this page.

This post will be updated as trailers begin to release.

Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania DLC

Vampire Survivors (mobile)

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home

Returnal (PC)

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Atomic Heart (gameplay)

Post Trauma

Viewfinder

Among Us: Hide’n’Seek

After Us

Replaced