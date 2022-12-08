When To Watch The Game Awards 2022 In Australian Timezones

Everyone’s favourite year-end trailer parade, The Game Awards is returning for 2022 — but when does it kick off in Australian timezones? No stress — we’ve got you covered. The TGA’s return in December for the show’s sixth year and, in addition to recognising the games industry’s greatest achievements, there will also be a deluge of trailers for games arriving in the new year.

For Australian audiences, it can be hard to know when to tune in, and for how long. Below, you’ll find starting times for The Game Awards in every Australian and New Zealand timezone. As we’ve done in previous years, we’ll be covering the show on the day too! We’ll have rolling coverage of every award winner and new trailer as they are announced so you won’t miss a thing.

Where Can I See The Game Awards 2022?

For the 2022 showcase, The Games Awards will return to its own channel on Twitch and YouTube. Live streams typically commence around an hour before the show starts, and the preshow usually contains an extra stack of trailers that wouldn’t otherwise make it into the show.

When Can I See The Game Awards 2022 In Australian Timezones?

The Game Awards will stream in Australia on Friday, December 9, 2022. See below for kick-off times in your neck of the woods.

ACT, NSW, VIC, TAS

11:30 AM – 2:30 PM AEDT

QLD

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM AEST

SA

10:30 AM – 1:30 PM ACDT

NT

9:30 AM – 12:30 PM ACST

WA

8:00 AM – 11:00 AM AWST

NZ

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM NZDT